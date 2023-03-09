‘We Can Throw Our Car in the Trash Can’: Mercedes Boss Toto Wolff Concedes Defeat After Bahrain GP

Mercedes team principal Toto Wolff has seemingly thrown in the towel for the F1 2023 season after a disappointing opening race in Bahrain last weekend.

The team scored 16 points with Lewis Hamilton finishing fifth (10) and George Russell seventh (6). In stark contrast, the Silver Arrows scored 27 points last season at the Bahrain Grand Prix.

As the team seems to have fallen further behind their rivals, Wolff has already conceded that he does not see his side winning any race this season.

‘Nothing works’: Mercedes and Toto Wolff left rattled after Bahrain GP

Wolff seems to have lost all hope that his side can recover this season after the poor race in Bahrain. While speaking to Austrian radio ORF, Wolff said, “We can throw our car in the trash (after the Bahrain GP)”.

Mercedes also had a similar start last year, the 51-year-old believes there was a key difference. Last season, Wolff said that the team was confident that the car could get better as the races progressed, and hence, they chose to stick with the same concept.

However, for this year the Austrian added, “You start the new season and suddenly see that nothing works.” Wolff then added that he and his side have been left disheartened after they saw the deficit to the top.

Red Bull Racing was utterly dominant in Bahrain as their drivers secured an outstanding 1-2. Max Verstappen won the race from the pole while Sergio Perez finished second to help the team score 43 points.

TEAM STANDINGS 2022 vs. 2023 📊 Red Bull Racing and Aston Martin with a dreamy start, in comparison to 2022! 💪 Alas, there’s still a long season to go! 👀#BahrainGP #F1 pic.twitter.com/v3WosrbStN — Formula 1 (@F1) March 8, 2023

After Wolff saw Mercedes’ deficit to Red Bull Racing, he seemed to join George Russell in stating that he also believes the Milton Keynes outfit will win every race this season.

Hamilton believes Mercedes is paying for not listening to him

With seven world championships, Lewis Hamilton is the most successful F1 driver of all time alongside the legendary Michael Schumacher.

Consequently of all this experience, the Briton believes that he understands what is needed to win races and what isn’t.

In a recent conversation with the BBC, the 38-year-old explains how he tried his best to use his experience to help the team improve their car from last year.

However, he claimed that the Silver Arrows did not take his suggestions seriously and now they are paying for it.

