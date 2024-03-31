“We Could Have an Upset”: Amidst Ferrari’s Win in Australia, Maybe Jenson Button’s Words Could Come True

Carlos Sainz and Charles Leclerc led Ferrari to a 1-2 finish in Australia last weekend, in what was a flawless race for the Italian outfit. The win was memorable, especially because of the way Red Bull dominated the 2023 season, winning 21 out of 22 races. Many predicted Red Bull to go one up and win all races this season, but with Ferrari already having produced a massive upset, Jenson Button’s words from four months ago could come true.

In a video put up by Sky Sports F1 before the start of the 2024 campaign, Button said, “I also just think the sport is even more competitive now. You know, there’s so many big teams fighting at the front. And one tiny slip-up and you’re the fourth-best team. So, to catch Red Bull is difficult. But they’re getting closer“.

It is for the same reason that Button believed, “So, we could have an upset next year“. The 44-year-old’s prediction seems to have been spot on so far as Ferrari defeated the dominant Red Bull. And the gap between them is significantly lesser than last year.

Ferrari were nowhere close to fighting the Milton-Keynes-based outfit for the top two spots in the opening two rounds. But, they were competitive from the very get-go in Australia. However, Red Bull’s own problems on the weekend could have given the Maranello-based outfit a big helping hand.

Since Max Verstappen suffered a DNF due to a brake issue, Ferrari could coast home to a 1-2 finish, their first since the 2022 Bahrain GP. Regardless, pace was a problem for the Austrian stable, given Verstappen’s teammate Sergio Perez could only muster a 5th place finish.

Considering how much Ferrari have improved since last year, there is every possibility that they can fight Red Bull for wins on merit on at least some circuits that favor them.

Can Ferrari fight Red Bull for the title in 2024?

Coming into the 2024 season, several F1 experts believed that Max Verstappen and Red Bull would seal both championships with ease. However, the results of last weekend’s Australian GP seems to suggest that Red Bull could find it difficult to do so.

While there is no doubt that the team from Milton Keynes is still the fastest, they cannot afford too many slip-ups if they are to keep Ferrari at bay this season. Red Bull have one of the best overall packages, but some circuits could really test them.

As reported by Autosport, last year, Red Bull team principal Christian Horner explained how the team struggled on street circuits. The Briton claimed that slow corner tracks were the car’s Achilles heel, as was evident by their only loss of the season in Singapore.

With F1 set to race on proper racing tracks – Suzuka and the Shanghai International Circuit – in the upcoming races, Red Bull could get back to winning ways once again. Moreover, a report from Motorsport Magazine has claimed that Ferrari will most likely struggle in Suzuka because the SF-24’s sensitivity to varying temperatures will be tested.