“We Cried!”: Alpine F1 Team Insiders React to Disappointing Livery Launch at F1 75

F1 – F1 75 LIVE AT THE O2 Alpine F1 Team A525 livery reveal during the F1 75 Live at The O2, F1 2025 season Launch event, on February 18, 2025 in London, United Kingdom | Credits- IMAGO / PsnewZ

The F1 75 launch was a huge occasion. Never before had all 10 teams come together to reveal their liveries at the same event, meaning all eyes in the F1 world were on the O2 Arena in London. It was an exciting prospect and opportunity for most teams—but for Alpine, it turned into a massive disappointment.

Even members of Alpine’s team were disappointed with the livery reveal, according to Kym Illman.

The Australian photojournalist believes that the way the Enstone-based squad structured their presentation was arguably the most disappointing of all.

Each of the 10 teams had seven minutes to launch their cars, and that’s where Alpine went wrong. They allocated six of those seven minutes to American DJ Brian Tyler, whose performance was underwhelming to begin with, leaving them with barely any time to reveal their actual challenger.

Illman, on his YouTube channel, stated that some Alpine insiders told him, “We cried.” That’s how bad the presentation was.

Tyler in particular, was the issue. Illman believes that he didn’t put much effort into his performance. The veteran photographer, who used to be a DJ, said, “I am not sure he was doing anything with these knobs that he was twiddling on that deck. I thought that felt a little bit short”.



Thankfully, there were still a few moments of fun—most notably the hilarious interview with the Alpine drivers.

Alpine’s highlight of the launch- Gasly’s haircut

New season, new haircut—that’s perhaps what Pierre Gasly had in mind ahead of the 2025 campaign. His new look was noticed at F1 75, prompting Lawrence Barretto to ask him about it.

“I started shaving, and then I thought, why not do my head as well? It’s a fresh look for this year,” he said.

Gasly’s new teammate Jack Doohan also played along with the joke. “Me and Pierre have synced in together with those bald heads“.

We are so back ️ Episode 1 of of Season 3 is live now. With @LandoNorris and @OscarPiastri talking to @BettyGlover_ @ChrisHewgill and @gregjames New to us? Oh hi there. Race previews, debriefs, big-name guests. We’ve got you. Watch or listen… https://t.co/gNpo5MhiPv#F1 pic.twitter.com/kI5pLh8Agk — The Fast And The Curious (@fastcuriouspod) February 15, 2025

Since Gasly’s sudden hairstyle change was so perplexing, many wondered about the reason behind it. When Lando Norris was asked for his thoughts on the Alpine driver’s possible motivations, he admitted he had no idea.

“Did they do it for weight?” the McLaren driver joked on The Fast and the Curious podcast. “I don’t know, but I’ve got a head full of hair, so there’s no reason to shave it.”

While the conversation remained lighthearted up to this point, one of the hosts then posed an uncomfortable question. When asked if Gasly had possibly undergone a hair transplant, a surprised Norris responded, “I have no idea, ask him yourself. You can’t accuse people of that.”

In the end, Gasly’s haircut gave fans at least one major talking point.