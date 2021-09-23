“We don’t expect big”– Charles Leclerc’s initial feedback on new Ferrari power unit ahead of Russian Grand Prix

“We don’t expect big”– Charles Leclerc gives his feedback on the new Ferrari engine, which is supposed to provide an advanced power boost.

Ferrari was reported to bring in a new power unit that would give an additional 10bhp into the performances. With the latest engine change happening with Charles Leclerc for Russia, the Monegasque gave his first verdict.

Leclerc warned that nothing huge should be expected from the new Ferrari engine; instead, it should only be viewed as a step in the right direction.

“We expect it to be a little bit better. We don’t expect big, big changes, but something that goes in the right direction,” said Leclerc. Further, the 23-year-old driver also commented on the weather predictions.

He claimed that if it rains, he wishes that fate works in his favour; otherwise, they will have good opportunities to overtake at Sochi in the dry race.

“For now the forecast says rain. If it’s the case, then it might be quite an unpredictable race and hopefully it will play in our favour. But if it’s dry, if we have the pace, it’s still a track where we can overtake, so let’s see how it goes.”

Carlos Sainz to keep an eye

Carlos Sainz, who is not much behind Leclerc in the competition, would be keeping an eye on Leclerc’s garage, as the engine change is a progressive step for his team.

“Of course,” replied Sainz when asked if he’d be keeping an eye on the other side of the garage in Sochi. “It’s the development direction the team is looking for to try and experiment on the power unit side for next year.

“I will put it [in] as soon as the compromise between starting last, the circuit and the championship allows me – with the parts that I have available – to put it into the car,” he added.

“The team obviously did a pretty big effort to try and bring this item forward and I’m happy that [Charles] will get the first taste of it, see how it works and experiment for us.”

“I hope that it’s a good step and that we’re going in the right direction, and that I can see him being quick, because this will come to me also at some point during the season. And it should make our lives easier.”