F1

“We don’t want to decide the Championship on a gravel trap”: Red Bull boss says he is disappointed with his Mercedes counterpart for suggesting a ‘Championship deciding crash’

"We don't want to decide the Championship on a gravel trap": Red Bull boss says he is disappointed with his Mercedes counterpart for suggesting a 'Championship deciding crash'
Somin Bhattacharjee

Hailing from the sports loving city of Kolkata, the same has played a huge role in my life both on and off the field. Aspiring to work in this industry for the rest of my life.

Previous Article
Biggest six in cricket history 2021 T20 World Cup: Liam Livingstone hits biggest six off Kagiso Rabada in T20 World Cup 2021
Next Article
Mujeeb Ur Rahman Injury status: Will Mujeeb play in New Zealand vs Afghanistan T20 World Cup match?
F1 Latest News
"We don't want to decide the Championship on a gravel trap": Red Bull boss says he is disappointed with his Mercedes counterpart for suggesting a 'Championship deciding crash'
“We don’t want to decide the Championship on a gravel trap”: Red Bull boss says he is disappointed with his Mercedes counterpart for suggesting a ‘Championship deciding crash’

Christian Horner admitted that he was very disappointed with Toto Wolff, who suggested that a…