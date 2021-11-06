“We don’t want to decide the Championship on a gravel trap”: Red Bull boss says he is disappointed with his Mercedes counterpart for suggesting a ‘Championship deciding crash’

Christian Horner admitted that he was very disappointed with Toto Wolff, who suggested that a crash might decide the F1 title.

Lewis Hamilton and Max Verstappen are in the midst of an intense title fight in 2021. They made contact while racing in Silverstone, which ended Max’s race this July. Then, a couple of months later, both drivers crashed and took each other out in Monza.

Many people expect them to clash on track again, with Max being 12 points ahead of Hamilton with just five races go. A few days ago, Mercedes team principal Toto Wolff suggested that his driver would do anything to deny Verstappen the title.

He hinted that Lewis might crash into the Red Bull driver if it prevented him from winning the Championship. Christian Horner did not take these comments lightly.

Lewis Hamilton, Max Verstappen both dismiss Toto Wolff’s crash claims “I’m here to win in the right way…”https://t.co/fJ4JKltjA1 #F1 pic.twitter.com/hUdCLMtQHO — PlanetF1 (@Planet_F1) November 5, 2021

Also read: Christian Horner is suspicious that Mercedes is concealing its full potential before race

We want to win the Championship on track, says Horner

“I was disappointed to read the comments that that was being condoned.” Horner said.

“We want a really fair fight between now and the end of the championship. I think any driver would like to win the championship on track.

“We’re a team of racers and if we can pull off this feat. It’s a massive, massive task. Then we wouldn’t want to win a championship through a collision between the drivers. There’s been enough of those this year already.”

Also read: Christian Horner admits he might issue team orders in favour of Max Verstappen for the good of the team

Fans are the real winners says Christian Horner

Horner praised both Hamilton and Verstappen for their epic duel two weeks ago in Austin. He said that fans are the real winners when the Briton and Dutchman race each other on track.

“What we saw in Austin was a great fight between two drivers very much at the top of their game.” he explained.

Just Lewis and Max wheel to wheel on a Friday… ⚔️😮#USGP 🇺🇸 #F1 pic.twitter.com/Hkbu1ySXxV — Formula 1 (@F1) October 22, 2021

“With a few more races like Austin between now and the end of the year, I think the biggest winner will be Formula 1. “Nobody wants to see a championship decided in a gravel trap,” he concluded.

The next round of the 2021 F1 season takes place this weekend at the Autódromo Hermanos Rodríguez in Mexico City.