F1

“We had too many problems with the car and that’s why we could not win the championship”: Kimi Raikkonen reflects on losing the 2005 world championship and his admiration for Finnish drivers

"We had too many problems with the car and that's why we could not win the championship": Kimi Raikkonen reflects on losing the 2005 world championship and his admiration for Finnish drivers
Janmeyjay Shukla

Previous Article
"I'm thrilled to be returning to the Vitality Blast competition in Surrey colours": Kieron Pollard confirms his stint with Surrey for T20 Blast 2022
No Newer Articles
F1 Latest News
"We had too many problems with the car and that's why we could not win the championship": Kimi Raikkonen reflects on losing the 2005 world championship and his admiration for Finnish drivers
“We had too many problems with the car and that’s why we could not win the championship”: Kimi Raikkonen reflects on losing the 2005 world championship and his admiration for Finnish drivers

Former World Champion Kimi Raikkonen talks about getting robbed in the world championship and explains…