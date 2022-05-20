“We had too many problems with the car and that’s why we could not win the championship”: Kimi Raikkonen reflects on losing the 2005 world championship and his admiration for Finnish drivers

Former World Champion Kimi Raikkonen talks about getting robbed in the world championship and explains how Finland produces great drivers

Kimi Raikkonen was a hot prospect going into the 2005 season with McLaren. The team was confident of winning the championship after producing the fastest car on the grid.

Despite the confidence, McLaren had an awful start to the season. They had to wait for the third race to secure a podium. After that Raikkonen secured three poles and two wins to catch Alonso for the championship.

McLaren had been facing reliability issues with the engine and tires as manufacturer Michelin had a poor outing with the team. After the win in Canada, all Michelin teams did not race at the US Grand Prix due to safety reasons.

The Iceman would further go on to win Hungary, Turkey, and the Belgian Grand Prix. However, Brazilian Grand Prix was enough for Renault’s Fernando Alonso to win the Driver’s Championship.

The future World Champion won the Japanese Grand Prix after starting the race from 17th position. He won the F1 racing’s Driver of the year award.

FLASHBACK: JAPAN 2005 🇯🇵 One of the greatest wins of Kimi Raikkonen’s career Start: P17 🚦 Finish: P1 🏁 Believe in the impossible 👊#MondayMotivation #F1 pic.twitter.com/Q8xeyYqheb — Formula 1 (@F1) January 15, 2018

Kimi Raikkonen on losing the 2005 World Championship and Finnish Inspirations

During an interview, Raikkonen explained why the team failed to win the 2005 drivers and constructor championship. He stated: “It is always easy to think that way but the fact is that we were not consistent enough. We had too many problems with the car and that’s why we could not win the championship.”

The 2007 world champion did not have a Finnish hero growing up. When asked about taking inspiration from Finnish World Champions, Raikkonen said: “I think so, I never had any hero. Of course, I was hoping for the Finnish guys to have good results in Formula One. That’s about it really.”

Finland has produced some of the fastest drivers on the grid, for example, Keke Rosberg, and Mika Häkkinen. In conclusion, Raikkonen explained why Finnish drivers are so fast. He said: “Many families live in the countryside in Finland. Then you have a chance to go on the field with the old cars when you are 10 or 11 years old. It helps you to learn to drive and handle a car.”