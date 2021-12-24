“We have not decided yet the date”– Ferrari to release its 2022 F1 car on this month

Ferrari is to release its 2022 F1 car in mid-February of the upcoming year, though the outfit has not finalized a date for its revelation.

Ferrari in 2022 aspires to contest for more podiums and wins after a relatively successful 2021 campaign. Their power unit shows enormous promise for the next campaign.

Meanwhile, the new regulations also give them a chance to close the gap against Mercedes and Red Bull. Therefore, reaching back to the pinnacle of F1.

Now, with the 2022 season is closing by, most of the teams will soon release their new cars. Mercedes have already released initial footage without showing the car. Talking about its 2022 car, Ferrari reveals when they will publicly show their car.

“The car will be presented mid-February,” Ferrari Team Principal Mattia Binotto told media, including RacingNews365.com. “We have not decided yet the date.”

“[It will be] from the 16th to the 18th of February. That will be the dates. But [it’s] something that we will finalize in the next weeks.”

Ferrari to extend future with Carlos Sainz

Carlos Sainz, who had a breakthrough year with Ferrari, is set to extend his stay with the Maranello based team. Ferrari currently is satisfied with the contributions of both drivers.

There’s just something about these photos which we just love 😍#essereFerrari 🔴 pic.twitter.com/lhjHFih2Uj — Scuderia Ferrari (@ScuderiaFerrari) December 24, 2021

“We’ve got Charles on a long-term contract and agreement. With Carlos, we will discuss through the wintertime the extension of his contract. We’ll sit down with him and try to understand [the situation].”

“Certainly, I think he did very well during the season. I’m delighted [with] the way that he has integrated, the way that he has been performing on track during the race weekend. So no doubt we will sit down and try to find an agreement. That will be part of the winter period.”

