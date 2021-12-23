“Our priority is the team”: Ferrari boss Mattia Binotto insists that Charles Leclerc and Carlos Sainz will be treated as equals come the 2022 season

Ferrari team principal Mattia Binotto is adamant that the Scuderia won’t be having a ‘first driver policy’ in their 2022 season.

After the disappointment of the 2020 season, Ferrari has bounced back to some extent. The Italian team finished P3 in the Constructors’ Championship behind Mercedes and Red Bull and ahead of McLaren.

Their strong 2021 season came despite Binotto assuring the fans that their primary focus was to develop the 2022 car. F1 is set for a considerable overhaul in technical regulations next season, and Ferrari’s main focus this year was to prepare for the next.

Besides developing an excellent mechanical package, the Scuderia also have arguably the most consistent driver-line up on the grid. Carlos Sainz joined the Maranello outfit last year and has settled in with his new team in the blink of an eye. His partnership with Charles Leclerc on the track has been widely praised.

These 👏 two 👏 Incredible consistency throughout 2021 🤜🤛#essereFerrari 🔴 pic.twitter.com/1Yz8ZuVVgi — Scuderia Ferrari (@ScuderiaFerrari) December 20, 2021

However, with Ferrari expected to challenge for wins and podiums next season, people have wondered who their #1 driver would be. Binotto came up with an answer, insisting that there would be none.

The Italian boss wants both Sainz and Leclerc to be accountable for themselves. He assures that there won’t be any lead driver in the team and that their duels will be decided on the track.

Mattia Binotto: The leader at Ferrari will be determined by drivers

The Scuderia boss admitted that he’s happy with the Sainz-Leclerc pairing and that they’re planning on extending the former’s contract.

“We have Charles with a long-term contract. And with Carlos we will discuss the extension of the agreement during the winter.” Binotto said.

“I’m happy with how he integrated and behaved. We will certainly sit down and try to find a the right solution. Whether it will be a year or two will depend on the discussions. But it will be a simple discussion.”

A new era began #OnThisDay in 2020 ❤️ It’s been a pleasure having you with us @CarlosSainz55 👊#essereFerrari 🔴 pic.twitter.com/WyhN4LlVTK — Scuderia Ferrari (@ScuderiaFerrari) December 19, 2021

“Who will be first or second driver will be decided on track. Our priority is the team, if one can compete for an important position, the track will tell us.”

“And it will not depend solely on the talent or skills of the drivers, it can always be affected bad luck, with accidents or car technical issues. But there will not be a policy of the first and second driver.” he concluded.

