F1

“Our priority is the team”: Ferrari boss Mattia Binotto insists that Charles Leclerc and Carlos Sainz will be treated as equals come the 2022 season

"Our priority is the team": Ferrari boss Mattia Binotto insists that Charles Leclerc and Carlos Sainz will be treated as equals come the 2022 season
Somin Bhattacharjee

Hailing from the sports loving city of Kolkata, the same has played a huge role in my life both on and off the field. Aspiring to work in this industry for the rest of my life.

Previous Article
"Kevin Durant and Giannis Antetokounmpo are out, why'd we even watch?": NBA Twitter reacts to Christmas Day schedule being messed up as MVPs sit out
No Newer Articles
F1 Latest News
"Our priority is the team": Ferrari boss Mattia Binotto insists that Charles Leclerc and Carlos Sainz will be treated as equals come the 2022 season
“Our priority is the team”: Ferrari boss Mattia Binotto insists that Charles Leclerc and Carlos Sainz will be treated as equals come the 2022 season

Ferrari team principal Mattia Binotto is adamant that the Scuderia won’t be having a ‘first…