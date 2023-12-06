“We Haven’t Raised Any Official Complaint”: Christian Horner Keeps Red Bull Away From Susie-Toto Wolff Controversy

In the aftermath of the FIA reportedly launching a ‘conflict of interest’ investigation against Toto Wolff and Susie Wolff, Red Bull boss Christian Horner was quizzed about his involvement in leading the complaints to the governing body. However, the Briton has promptly refuted those claims, as per famed motorsport journalist, Luke Smith.

In an interview with Sky Sports F1, Horner revealed, “We haven’t raised any official complaint either about Susie or Toto or Mercedes to the FIA.” With this statement, Christian Horner also reiterated that Red Bull have nothing to do with this ‘investigation’ against the Mercedes boss and his wife, the managing director of the F1 Academy.

This entire controversy erupted after rumors started circulating in the media that confidential information of the independent constructors’ was being exchanged with the Formula 1 management, and vice versa. This led to reports creeping out that the other teams have lodged formal complaints with the FIA leading up to a full-blown investigation as confirmed by the FIA themselves.

However, in the aftermath of the FIA’s statement, many teams such as Ferrari, Haas, McLaren and others have come out with their own statements denying any involvement in the matter and expressing their support towards the F1 Academy.

F1 teams clarify their stands after furor over ‘misogynistic‘ rumors circulate the paddock

Formula 1 teams have been coming out one after the other and clarifying their stand on the whole matter. The teams have made it clear that they have not lodged any sort of complaint against either Toto Wolff or Susie Wolff with regard to the FIA’s investigation.

The teams have clarified the same soon after Susie issued a statement of her own. The 41-year-old Briton hit out at the media outlets who seemingly circulated these reports. She termed the investigation as “misogynistic” before vehemently denying all the accusations leveled against her.

https://twitter.com/Susie_Wolff/status/1732146605065744678?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw

Wolff has been gaining support from the wider F1 community as well. On social media, several fans have taken her side and slammed unsubstantiated reports that have led to this matter now becoming an issue of sporting integrity and very high stakes.