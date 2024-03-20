mobile app bar

“We Just Really Never Have the Time”: When Oscar Piastri Talked About Difficulty in Making Relations With Rivals

Anirban Aly Mandal
Published

follow google newsFollow Us
“We Just Really Never Have the Time”: When Oscar Piastri Talked About Difficulty in Making Relations With Rivals

Credits: IMAGO HochZwei

Oscar Piastri is one of the newest faces in the Formula 1 paddock. And his experiences in his rookie season last year made him realize just how hectic life can be as an F1 driver. So much so that the Australian revealed how difficult it was to even build a relationship with his rivals despite traveling to several countries together every season.

While speaking on The Fellas podcast last year, Piastri explained, “It’s actually quite difficult because all the drivers are so busy on the weekends that we see each other for the driver’s briefing and the driver’s parade and that’s it. So, we see each other for like less than an hour each weekend. We just never really have the time.”

View on Website

A weekend in the life of a Formula 1 driver can be pretty hectic indeed. In between the actual sessions, they have to deal with sponsor commitments, media duties, debriefing sessions, team meetings, etc.

However, this was Piastri‘s outlook just into his rookie year. Since then, his insights into the relationships within the paddock might have changed.

For instance, the 22-year-old has been striking a pretty strong relationship with his McLaren teammate Lando Norris. Piastri and Norris seem to get on well together, and in terms of results, the two are expecting to have yet another successful year with McLaren.

Can Oscar Piastri turn into a bitter rival for Lando Norris?

All eyes were on Oscar Piastri last year as he became one of F1’s most-hyped rookies. After two podiums and a sprint race win during the 2023 Qatar GP weekend, the Australian is keen to keep the momentum going and have another successful season in 2024 as well.

The #81 driver has started the season on a good note. He currently sits fifth in the Drivers’ Standings after a solid Saudi Arabian GP which saw him finish ahead of his teammate in P4, earning him and McLaren (who sit in P3 in the Constructors’ standings) a decent haul of points.

F1 is a unique sport since a driver’s teammate is also their biggest rival. Naturally, while Norris and Piastri share a cordial relationship on and off track, the Australian could quickly become a headache for Norris if he keeps beating him on a regular basis.

Piastri has shown that he can keep up, and on occasion even outshine his teammate. While this won’t be a problem in the short term, Norris has been tipped to leave the team for the likes of Red Bull if Piastri does emerge as the clear favorite at McLaren.

Post Edited By:Vidit Dhawan

About the author

Anirban Aly Mandal

Anirban Aly Mandal

linkedin-icon

Anirban Aly Mandal is an F1 writer at The SportsRush, with over 1000 articles under his belt, Anirban's love for F1 started when he discovered a copy of F1 2014 on his computer. With over half a decade's worth of time spent religiously following the sport, he’s dived deep into the world of motorsports. However, Anirban's expertise goes beyond just writing - he has also written several academic papers focused on the domain of motorsports and the law. His passion for the sport is so immense that he aspires to work as a legal advisor in the most prestigious racing series in the world someday. When it comes to Formula 1, Anirban finds great pleasure in re-watching classic races and idolizes the likes of Ayrton Senna, Nigel Mansell, and Sebastian Vettel. His top picks include Brazil '91, Silverstone '92, and Germany '19. Outside of the sport, Anirban is an avid sim racer, often found racing on titles like Assetto Corsa, F1 22, and Automobilista. Apart from his interests in gaming, Anirban has a keen interest in philosophy, literature and music.

Read more from Anirban Aly Mandal

Share this article

Don’t miss these