“It hurts at home”- Charles Leclerc makes heartbreaking response to Mattia Binotto’s consolation

Ferrari team principal Mattia Binotto shared a few motivational words with Charles Leclerc after admitting the pitstop strategy in Monaco

Red Bull’s Sergio Perez roared high as Ferrari’s strategic decision costs Charles Leclerc his first ever Monaco Grand Prix victory in F1

Charles Leclerc secured the pole position comfortably in his home race yesterday. His teammate Carlos Sainz started second which did boost Ferrari’s confidence for a dominant victory.

However, the decision of a double pitstop for Leclerc was all enough for Sergio Perez to take the victory at Circuit de Monaco.

Ferrari’s questionable Pitstop strategy

Leclerc led a rainy race ahead of Sainz, Perez, and Verstappen in the beginning. Going into the 15th lap, the Monégasque driver had a comfortable five seconds lead.

As the track was drying up, Sainz insisted on choosing the dry tires at a later stage of the race. Taking this into consideration, Ferrari ordered Leclerc to pit for the intermediates.

After a few laps, Sainz pitted for the slicks. The race engineer ordered Leclerc to follow as well before changing his mind. However, it was too late and Ferrari had to gamble on a double pitstop helping Verstappen overtake the home favorite.

Acceptance and motivation from Mattia Binotto to Charles Leclerc

Charles Leclerc finished fourth allowing allowed reigning world champion Max Verstappen to extend his lead in the points standings.

Ferrari team principal Mattia Binotto and Leclerc had a rather positive and wholesome interaction after the chequered flag. The boss accepted the race outcome and agreed that Ferrari committed a mistake with the pitstop.

He said: “We know Charles that we cannot do that again. Now let’s concentrate. There are many races left and we will make up for it.”

To which the pole sitter and a disappointed Leclerc replied: “Yes, I’m sure we’ll make it up but it hurts at home.”