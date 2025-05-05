“We Were Darth Vader”: Zak Brown Opens Up on Why He Brought Papaya Livery to McLaren

Despite being one of the most storied teams in F1 history, McLaren found itself in the doldrums at the onset of the turbo-hybrid era in 2014. Struggling with both performance and finances, the team was on the brink of bankruptcy. Enter Zak Brown in 2018, who orchestrated a complete turnaround, implementing changes that, while seemingly small, proved to be pivotal.

Brown’s arrival coincided with former long-time boss Ron Dennis’ departure at the Woking-based outfit. And although Dennis, in his time, had overseen success, Brown needed to weed out the recent negativity within the team to make it more appealing to fans and sponsors.

One key change was moving away from the colors that appeared morose.

McLaren has had several iconic liveries over the years, including the red and white design that drivers like Ayrton Senna and Alain Prost wore, as well as the chrome livery that Lewis Hamilton raced in on his way to winning his first world championship. However, when Brown arrived, McLaren was running an all-black livery, which the American disliked.

“Our facility is amazing and it kind of looks like Star Wars. [I’m] not a big Star Wars guy but we were Darth Vader,” began Brown in an interview with ESPN F1.

The McLaren Technology Centre (MTC), does in fact, look like a building straight out of George Lucas’ Star Wars universe. The Star Wars series Andor even filmed a few sequences there, using the MTC to capture a spaceport on Coruscant

Brown’s decision to return to the vibrant Papaya livery, which McLaren had used in its early days in F1, was a strategic move to win back fans who had been alienated not only by the team’s performance but also by its previously unwelcoming appearance.

“Our cars were dark, we weren’t very inclusive, we weren’t very warm. So, I changed the papaya and I remember someone who had been there a while saying ‘you’re only doing that because that’s what the fans want’. I was like ‘is that like a trick question?’ Yeah, it’s exactly why we’re doing it,” he explained.

Unity. Solidarity. Hope. Introducing our new-look MCL35 livery, which incorporates the #WeRaceAsOne rainbow and will proudly carry the ‘End Racism’ message. pic.twitter.com/B6fLeADozM — McLaren (@McLarenF1) July 1, 2020

Brown also addressed the state of affairs within the team when he joined, which contributed to the narrative of McLaren being neither inclusive nor welcoming. He revealed that there was an air of arrogance due to the team’s success in the past.

“I think the mindset and the arrogance of the culture at that point was it was all their [Honda’s] fault and we’re still the almighty McLaren,” he revealed referring to the Honda engine deal that failed miserably.

The shift to Papaya paid off for McLaren in the end. Within a few years, quickly became one of the most sought-after teams in the sponsorship market. By 2025, the Woking-based team boasts a staggering 53 sponsors — the highest on the current grid. This success, along with the color change, is a testament to Brown’s marketing genius.

Brown has also transformed the team’s fortunes on track. In 2024, McLaren clinched the Constructors’ title for the first time since 1998 and look set to repeat that success. Currently, they sit at P1 in the standings, 105 points ahead of second-placed Mercedes.