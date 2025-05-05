mobile app bar

“We Were Darth Vader”: Zak Brown Opens Up on Why He Brought Papaya Livery to McLaren

Anirban Aly Mandal
Published

follow google newsFollow Us
FORMULE 1 : Grand Prix de Miami 2025 - 03 05 2025 Zak Brown (USA) McLaren F1 Team C.E.O

FORMULE 1 : Grand Prix de Miami 2025 – 03 05 2025 Zak Brown (USA) McLaren F1 Team C.E.O | Credits- IMAGO / PsnewZ

Despite being one of the most storied teams in F1 history, McLaren found itself in the doldrums at the onset of the turbo-hybrid era in 2014. Struggling with both performance and finances, the team was on the brink of bankruptcy. Enter Zak Brown in 2018, who orchestrated a complete turnaround, implementing changes that, while seemingly small, proved to be pivotal.

Brown’s arrival coincided with former long-time boss Ron Dennis’ departure at the Woking-based outfit. And although Dennis, in his time, had overseen success, Brown needed to weed out the recent negativity within the team to make it more appealing to fans and sponsors.

One key change was moving away from the colors that appeared morose.

McLaren has had several iconic liveries over the years, including the red and white design that drivers like Ayrton Senna and Alain Prost wore, as well as the chrome livery that Lewis Hamilton raced in on his way to winning his first world championship. However, when Brown arrived, McLaren was running an all-black livery, which the American disliked.

“Our facility is amazing and it kind of looks like Star Wars. [I’m] not a big Star Wars guy but we were Darth Vader,” began Brown in an interview with ESPN F1.

The McLaren Technology Centre (MTC), does in fact, look like a building straight out of George Lucas’ Star Wars universe. The Star Wars series Andor even filmed a few sequences there, using the MTC to capture a spaceport on Coruscant

Brown’s decision to return to the vibrant Papaya livery, which McLaren had used in its early days in F1, was a strategic move to win back fans who had been alienated not only by the team’s performance but also by its previously unwelcoming appearance.

“Our cars were dark, we weren’t very inclusive, we weren’t very warm. So, I changed the papaya and I remember someone who had been there a while saying ‘you’re only doing that because that’s what the fans want’. I was like ‘is that like a trick question?’ Yeah, it’s exactly why we’re doing it,” he explained.

Brown also addressed the state of affairs within the team when he joined, which contributed to the narrative of McLaren being neither inclusive nor welcoming. He revealed that there was an air of arrogance due to the team’s success in the past.

“I think the mindset and the arrogance of the culture at that point was it was all their [Honda’s] fault and we’re still the almighty McLaren,” he revealed referring to the Honda engine deal that failed miserably.

The shift to Papaya paid off for McLaren in the end. Within a few years, quickly became one of the most sought-after teams in the sponsorship market. By 2025, the Woking-based team boasts a staggering 53 sponsors — the highest on the current grid. This success, along with the color change, is a testament to Brown’s marketing genius.

Brown has also transformed the team’s fortunes on track. In 2024, McLaren clinched the Constructors’ title for the first time since 1998 and look set to repeat that success. Currently, they sit at P1 in the standings, 105 points ahead of second-placed Mercedes.

Post Edited By:Somin Bhattacharjee

About the author

Anirban Aly Mandal

Anirban Aly Mandal

linkedin-icon

Anirban Aly Mandal is an F1 writer at The SportsRush, with over 1000 articles under his belt, Anirban's love for F1 started when he discovered a copy of F1 2014 on his computer. With over half a decade's worth of time spent religiously following the sport, he’s dived deep into the world of motorsports. However, Anirban's expertise goes beyond just writing - he has also written several academic papers focused on the domain of motorsports and the law. His passion for the sport is so immense that he aspires to work as a legal advisor in the most prestigious racing series in the world someday. When it comes to Formula 1, Anirban finds great pleasure in re-watching classic races and idolizes the likes of Ayrton Senna, Nigel Mansell, and Sebastian Vettel. His top picks include Brazil '91, Silverstone '92, and Germany '19. Outside of the sport, Anirban is an avid sim racer, often found racing on titles like Assetto Corsa, F1 22, and Automobilista. Apart from his interests in gaming, Anirban has a keen interest in philosophy, literature and music.

Share this article

Don’t miss these