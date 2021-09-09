“We’ll have an answer very soon”– Sebastian Vettel expects his future to be confirmed soon

“We’ll have an answer very soon”– Sebastian Vettel says confirmation about his future will be made in a few upcoming days.

Sebastian Vettel joined Aston Martin from Ferrari last year, and the move has probably worked for him and helping the Silverstone based team to have a decent fight in the midfield battle. Though, in between, luck didn’t favour him, which explains his team’s woes.

Amidst the reshuffling for 2022, Aston Martin is yet to give its official confirmation for the next year’s lineup and talking about this, Vettel claims his future will be confirmed soon.

“There’s no news on that front from my side,” Vettel told media, including RaceFans at Monza today. “I am talking to the team, obviously, and I think we’ll have an answer very soon but at this point no news.”

Vettel fetched his first podium for Aston Martin in Azerbaijan. A terrific performance also made him finish P2 in Hungary, though a regulation made the FIA strip his podium; nevertheless, he is confident that the team will extend his services.

“We are talking to each other,” said Vettel. “I really enjoy working with the team. The atmosphere is great and I do believe the future of this team is very bright. I’m not worried and I feel that we will have an answer soon.”

A decision will be made soon

In July, Aston Martin boss Otmar Szafnauer talked about confirming his lineup for 2022 really soon and had positives to talk about Vettel’s performances.

“He is enjoying his time in racing again so that’s what he wanted to do and I think we’ve accomplished that with him,” said Szafnauer. “So watch this space, but we’ll make that announcement in due course.”

Aston Martin will be racing in Monza this week and will appear with a special 007 bond livery.