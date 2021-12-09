“We’re aiming to end the season on a high”: Sebastian Vettel hopes that he and his team Aston Martin finish the year with a good points haul at the Abu Dhabi GP

Sebastian Vettel says that the entire Aston Martin team is going to give their all in the final race of the season in Abu Dhabi.

Vettel joined Aston Martin in 2021 after 6 seasons with Ferrari. It is fair to say that the 34 year old had a very turbulent first season with his new team. The British outfit hasn’t lived up to expectations in terms of car performance, and Vettel spent the majority of the year scrambling in the lower-midfield region.

Despite the poor mechanical package, Vettel earned Aston Martin their first ever podium finish. The German driver finished 2nd in the Azerbaijan GP back in June. He also finished second in Hungary, but was later disqualified due to a ‘fuel sample issue’.

Three former world champions will battle for top spot in 2021 at the #AbuDhabiGP Seb leads the way 🔎#F1 | https://t.co/8PdPZlBesT pic.twitter.com/3rv3ayddWH — Formula 1 (@F1) December 7, 2021

Sebastian Vettel said earlier that he hopes his team gets to finish the season a high. The 4 time World Champion is excited about the changes to the track layout in Abu Dhabi.

“There’s been significant change to the Yas Marina Circuit, so it will be like going to another new track this weekend.” he said.

“We can expect much faster lap-times, and it will be interesting to see the knock-on effect to the tyres and strategy, as well as the changes we’ll need to make to car set-up”.

“Once again, we’re aiming to end the season on a high with some good points.” the former Red Bull driver added.

Lance Stroll set to make his 100th start in F1 in Abu Dhabi

Sebastian Vettel’s teammate Lance Stroll hasn’t had the best of years as well. However, the Canadian driver is set to reach a milestone in his F1 career next weekend. The 23 year old will make his 100th start, since making his debut back in 2017.

The Montreal born driver said that the Silverstone based team have learnt a lot from this ‘difficult’ season.

We’d like to tell you a story. One of passion, of talent, of determination. A story of chasing a dream. This is @lance_stroll‘s journey to 100 #F1 Grands Prix. 👊 #LS100 pic.twitter.com/qFIH1sdQIW — Aston Martin Cognizant F1 Team (@AstonMartinF1) December 8, 2021

“This weekend will be my 100th Grand Prix in Formula One.” said Stroll. As it’s the final race of the year, it would be perfect to celebrate with a good result to end the campaign on a high.

“We’ve learned a lot this season that will help the team in the future.”

“But we still want to make the most of every lap on the new layout in Abu Dhabi and aim for points.” the Aston Martin driver concluded.

Vettel is currently 12th in the drivers standings with 43 points, followed by Stroll in 13th with 34 points.

