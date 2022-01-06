F1

“With Max anything is possible” – Christian Horner thinks Max Verstappen can outperform Lewis Hamilton in same car

"With Max anything is possible" - Christian Horner thinks Max Verstappen can outperform Lewis Hamilton in same car
Samriddhi Jaiswal

Previous Article
"Why are the Mavericks rolling out the red carpet for you, Durk Nowitzki?!": Nets' Steve Nash shows his disbelief as the franchise shows it's respect during the legend's jersey retirement
Next Article
"But, how do you fight fire?"– Former Red bull driver spots why Lewis Hamilton struggled against Max Verstappen in 2021
F1 Latest News
"The winner was already chosen"– Serena Williams' husband trolls Michael Masi while driving Disneyworld racecar
“The winner was already chosen”– Serena Williams’ husband trolls Michael Masi while driving Disneyworld racecar

Serena Williams’ husband Alexis Ohanian trolls FIA F1 Race Director Michael Masi for his controversial…