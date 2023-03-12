“What Lance Stroll Achieved Within 12 Days Was Incredible” – Fernando Alonso’s Mechanic Rates Aston Martin Driver’s Recovery After the Bike Accident

Lance Stroll did a brilliant drive during the 2023 Bahrain Grand Prix. He managed to achieve the result despite the excruciating pain following his bike accident.

The Canadian was forced to miss the whole of pre-season testing as a result and underwent surgery in order to race in Bahrain. Yet, he qualified P8 and finished the race P6 after a brilliant recovery drive, matching his best result from 2022.

He shared a video on his social media sharing his quick recovery. The move has gathered the appreciation of fans and critics.

My journey. Huge thanks for your support over the last couple of weeks pic.twitter.com/0TY7v7p6rY — Lance Stroll (@lance_stroll) March 7, 2023

Alonso calls Lance Stroll a “hero”

Fernando Alonso bagged a podium on his Aston Martin debut. But even he was filled with praises for Stroll for driving through pain.

Alonso said post-race, “He is my hero. If you see his hand and feet you will think that he can not race. He put on a phenomenal effort and showed all of us in the team that there is fire, determination and motivation.”

What a performance from @lance_stroll to take P6 at the #BahrainGP. A true display of courage shown by him this weekend. 👏 pic.twitter.com/SGbpSqlSR1 — Aston Martin Aramco Cognizant F1 Team (@AstonMartinF1) March 5, 2023

Even the Aston Martin mechanics were surprised seeing Stroll’s performance. Especially Alonso’s mechanic Mikey Brown who regards Sunday’s drive as one of the best performances of his career.

Bown added, “I don’t know how he did that. I know he had hurt himself but did not know to what extent. And after he posted that video, it was really incredible seeing what he achieved in 12 days.”

Brown opens up about Stroll’s collision with Alonso in the opening laps

Stroll was struggling with extreme pain whenever he turned. He was seven unable to get out of the car without external assistance on one occasion.

Brown claims the Canadian’s drive was commendable saying, “He’s got 2 pins in his right wrist, a broken toe, he’s hurt his left wrist. And then run 57 laps of the Bahrain GP and get a P6.”

Lance Stroll with a clinical move on George Russell 🎯#BahrainGP #F1 pic.twitter.com/XFcHOiftXv — Formula 1 (@F1) March 7, 2023

Stroll had a rocky start, bumping into the rear of his teammate in the opening lap. Fernando went on the inside heading into turn 1, right ahead of his teammate who was defending the Mercedes of George Russell.

The incident caused both drivers to lose places with Nando and Lance ending in P7 and P9. But the duo put in a fantastic performance showing that the AMR23 is capable of challenging the top 3 this season.

