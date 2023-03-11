Sebastian Vettel Texted Aston Martin Team After Rejoicing Podium Win of His Former Rival Fernando Alonso in Bahrain

Sebastian Vettel served Aston Martin before the latter moved on with Fernando Alonso. Though, the reason behind it was Vettel’s own retirement decision. However, Vettel was brought into Aston Martin to make them a force to reckon with.

But that never happened, as Aston Martin didn’t bring in machinery over the period that could compete with the top teams. But now things are highly different. The Silverstone-based team bagged a podium in the inaugural race of the season.

Instead of feeling envy, Vettel is happy about his last F1 team and even calls one of the mechanics at Aston Martin to congratulate him on the incredible achievement. Thus, showing his regard for the people that worked with him.

Aston Martin’s stock is up 15% today after Fernando Alonso finished 3rd during this weekend’s Bahrain GP. That means the company has added $300 million to its market cap in just 24 hours🤯 pic.twitter.com/4m2Mjms9vv — Joe Pompliano (@JoePompliano) March 6, 2023

Sebastian Vettel calls Aston Martin mechanic

The podium at Bahrain proved to be the start of the new era of Lawrence Stroll’s owned team. It showcased their hard work for the past couple of years to shakedown the championship order. And Vettel reportedly loved it even though he wasn’t a part of it anymore.

“Sebastian Vettel texted me on Sunday, after the race, and was so happy for us. He didn’t have to do, and you know it’s just nice to hear from him, ” reveals Mikey Brown, First Mechanic at Aston Martin, on the Pitstop podcast.

Brown reveals that the message he received was for everyone working at Aston Martin, working hard on the team’s upward trajectory. Meanwhile, they were glad that Vettel was noticing their results on the track.

He’s happy at home

Vettel decided to retire to focus on his personal life, as he doesn’t want to lose any more time with his children, who are still growing up, amidst the hectic F1 workload. Though, many believe that Vettel, in hindsight, could be regretting not remaining with Aston Martin and relishing all the laurels.

Sebastian Vettel watching Fernando Alonso dominate the first practice sessions of the season… pic.twitter.com/oPqrZ8Pndk — ESPN F1 (@ESPNF1) March 4, 2023

However, Brown claims that the German race driver is happy at home, enjoying what he wants to do. When asked if there’s a possibility of the 34-year-old returning to F1, Brown states he would be happy to see him back.

But Vettel hasn’t publicly stated anything. Though, everyone in the podcast believes it could be bittersweet for Vettel to see his last f1 team doing wonders right after he left.

