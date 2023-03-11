“Lawrence Stroll Proved Everyone Wrong”: $2.9 Billion Worth Team Owner Responsible for Teams Success Reckons Former F1 Driver

Lawrence Stroll finally got to reap the dividends of his investments when Fernando Alonso grabbed 3rd place at the 2023 Bahrain GP. This was truly a memorable night for a team that finished P7 in the championship last year.

Stroll has invested millions into the team since taking over Aston Martin’s predecessor Racing Point in 2018. The $2.9 Billion worth of owner has overseen the team’s development. This attracted World Class drivers like Fernando and former Red Bull and Mercedes engineers to work on the car.

Aston Martin looks like the 3rd or 4th fastest car in the grid this season. And former F1 champion Damon Hill believes the credit for the team’s massive progress goes to their Billionaire owner.

Also Read: $2.9 Billion worth Lawrence Stroll Preparing To Rain Money On Aston Martin To Win F1 Championships

Damon Hill credits Lawrence Stroll for Aston Martin’s success

1996 F1 World Champion Damon Hill is all praises for Aston Martin owner Lawrence Stroll. Despite investing heavily in an F1 team that finished 7th in the standings for two rows, Stroll did not stop funding the team’s ambition to contend for championships in the future

Hill said, “Lawrence Stroll invested his money wisely and created this squad with the goal of becoming one of the best in the future.”

Despite the scepticism, the Canadian has continued to invest in the team’s new facilities worth $250 Million. Aston Martin has built a new State-of-the-art base near Silverstone equipped with a wind tunnel.

Hill adds, ” Everyone warned Lawrence that he would lose a significant amount of money. But he proved them wrong. He built this team, he recruited the right folks, and built the factory.”

Hill points out that the team have employed the right people needed to take their project further up. This includes former Red Bull Aero head Dan Fallows, who is currently the technical director. And a number of other folks from Mercedes.

Also Read: Lewis Hamilton Should Have Given Up Fight Against Fernando Alonso Claims Mercedes Chief

Aston Martin is far from winning races

Lawrence Stroll set the target for the team that within a few years, Aston Martin will be capable of winning races. And in a few seasons, the team could even challenge for the title.

With Fernando Alonso achieving a podium on his debut with the team, Aston is predicted to walk away with a few wins. But not Damon Hill, who feels the team still has some ground to cover.

Hill expressed, “In my opinion, that may be taking things a bit too far. They have already surpassed all expectations, including mine and perhaps their own.”

Ninety-nine podiums with five different teams 💪 Renault 41 (🥇x17, 🥈x15, 🥉x9)

McLaren 12 (🥇x4, 🥈x4, 🥉x4)

Ferrari 44 (🥇x11, 🥈x18, 🥉x15)

Alpine 1 (🥉)

Aston Martin 1 (🥉)#F1 @alo_oficial pic.twitter.com/Ubwm96lgmp — Formula 1 (@F1) March 6, 2023

Aston’s performance also “eclipsed” Mercedes’s race. The Silver Arrows were no match as neither Lewis Hamilton nor George Russell managed to fend off their attacks.

Hill claims, “Toto Wolff referred to the race as his worst day ever in racing. They were beaten by a customer car and humiliated.” In fact, the race brought to notice the shortfalls and deficits of the W14 compared to the AMR23. Lewis himself could not believe the pace of Fernando’s car as, despite being half a Mercedes, it outperformed the W14 in all areas.

Also Read: “50% of Mercedes and still faster” – Lewis Hamilton Baffled By Fernando Alonso’s Incredible Pace