What Lewis Hamilton Eats in a Day?: An Insight Into Daily Diet of 7 Time World Champion

F1 drivers have to be extremely disciplined to compete aet the highest level. That’s why, for the drivers, maintaining a healthy lifestyle is a must and eating unhealthy isn’t an option. Many drivers employ rigorous dietary regimes, and seven-time world champion, Lewis Hamilton, arguably follows it most extensively.

In addition to eating healthy, Hamilton is also vegan. The Briton’s vegan-based lifestyle is actually born out of choice. The Silver Arrows’ talisman has on many occasions shown his support for such a lifestyle in furtherance of his ideals of sustainability.

So, what entails in Hamilton’s daily diet? Well, the 38-year-old has a pure plant-based diet that he has at his disposal. This means he does not get proteins the normal way. He does not eat chicken, fish or other kinds of meat.

Rather, he prefers a solid bowlful of falafel, fresh fruit, beets, and lentils amongst other things. That being said, there is one constant food item that the Briton loves to snack on, on an almost daily basis. He told Vanity Fair (as quoted by Vegan Food & Living), “I used to look at hummus and I was like, ‘No way would I ever eat hummus! And I love it now. It’s my go-to thing every day.”

From the looks of it, the F1 summer and winter breaks are the times Hamilton finds himself the most vulnerable. During the F1 season, he keeps his body worked. However, during the off-season, the Briton has often complained about putting on weight. Hence, the Briton most probably doesn’t incorporate cheat days into his schedule. What’s more, the Vegan food industry he’s recently entered into may transform how ‘unhealthy’ food is looked at.

Lewis Hamilton and his bespoke Vegan burger joint

Burgers are usually seen as junk food. But Lewis Hamilton endorses it, albeit with a vegan touch. Recently, he invested in ‘Neat Burger’, which is a vegan burger joint that operates in cities such as Milan, New York, London and Dubai.

This joint venture between Hamilton and Leonardo di Caprio is going strong. It has the ambitions of spreading their franchises over more premium locations over the course of the years. Exactly how much money Hamilton or di Caprio have put into the business is unknown, the joint has raised an immense $18 million in a Series B funding recently.

The cause of veganism is very close to Hamilton’s heart. After he quit eating meat completely in 2017, the racing star has gone on to devote his time to also promote the vegan lifestyle and veganism in all of its glory.

Hamilton dubs Veganism a ‘Game Changer’

Alongside his many ventures, Hamilton, in 2019, became executive producer for the Netflix documentary ‘The Game Changers’. The likes of James Cameron, Arnold Schwarzenegger, Jackie Chan, and Novak Djokovic also graced the show.

Hamilton also made an appearance in the documentary which is focused on busting the myth surrounding veganism, plant-based diet and the use of meat as a source of protein to sustain the high-performance lives of athletes.

Apart from the documentaries and his interviews, Hamilton has expressed his intentions of preserving his vegan lifestyle in many other ways. He’s been an avid advocate of animal rights, and has also converted his beloved bulldog, Roscoe into a vegan. However, he claims Roscoe’s turning to Veganism is nothing to do with his own beliefs.

Why did Lewis Hamilton convert his dog, Roscoe into a Vegan?

When it came to light that Lewis Hamilton’s dog, Roscoe became vegan, the former faced a lot of flak and criticism online. The main argument against this was that Roscoe, couldn’t make a choice for himself and Hamilton was acting arbitrarily based on his own set of beliefs.

However, in the aftermath, the Brit came out with a clarification stating that he was only looking after his dog’s health in light of his ageing and deteriorating condition. “I decided to transition him to a vegan diet. It has changed his life. He now doesn’t have any breathing issues. His throat is no longer restricted, and he doesn’t overheat like he did before and he loves to run. He’s like a puppy again!,” explained the Brit to Vanity Fair.

Fans needn’t worry though, Roscoe is an imminent internet personality now, and with Hamilton by his side, the adorable bulldog lives a luxurious life and reportedly also earns a handsome $25,000 a month through his social media presence.