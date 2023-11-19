“What? No Chance”: Daniel Ricciardo Dreads F1’s 2024 Triple Header Scheduling Amidst Record Breaking Number of Races

Daniel Ricciardo has recently shared his apprehensions regarding a triple-header scheduled next year. The AlphaTauri star was shocked to hear that the Las Vegas, Qatar, and Abu Dhabi Grand Prix are scheduled one after the other in the 2024 F1 season.

When asked about it in an interview, as per Junaid Samodien, the Australian driver reacted, “What? No chance.” With this, Daniel Ricciardo further added, “We will be exhausted, especially at the end of the season.”

The triple-header of Las Vegas, Qatar, and Abu Dhabi is likely to be a hectic one indeed. This is simply because the teams will have to fly from one part of the US to the Middle East. Then they will have to go through the hectic Sprint race weekend as well.

Soon after, they will then compete in the season-ending race in Abu Dhabi in the first week of December. All three races are set to take place in back-to-back weeks from November 21 to December 8. Nevertheless, the added number of races could have teams deploy rotational strategies.

Teams opt for alternative ways to keep up with F1 schedule

The 2024 F1 season will see a whopping 24 races in the entire year, and that is two more than this year. Therefore, travel is expected to increase as well. Given how magnificent and at the same time exhausting the travel throughout the season can be, there are reports regarding the possibility of a rotational crew.

Even though F1 added many new races such as the Saudi Arabian GP, Miami GP, and the latest Las Vegas GP in recent times, the sport also lost some old races, one being the famous German GP. Citing this, Toto Wolff revealed that he began to miss some of the old races.

However, it will not be possible for F1 to add more races even if they want to. This is because the Concorde agreement does not allow F1 to have more than 24 races in a calendar year. Therefore, the 2024 F1 season has the maximum number of races in the history of the sport.