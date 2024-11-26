Did Lewis Hamilton Fly the Airplane for IWC?

AUSTIN, TX – OCTOBER 19: Mercedes AMG Petronas F1 Team driver Lewis Hamilton (44) of the United Kingdom speaks as the Fan Forum before the Sprint Race of the Formula 1 Pirelli United States Grand Prix | Credits: IMAGO / Icon Sportswire

A promotional video of Lewis Hamilton flying an actual fighter jet started making the rounds on Tuesday, leading to many wondering in amazement whether it was actually him controlling it. It was part of a space training program, which was organized by IWC Schaffhausen, a long-time sponsor of Hamilton and Mercedes.

As it turns out, Hamilton was the one doing the flying. He was the pilot, and was in full control, as revealed by the instructor John “Slick” Baun. “Lewis was absolutely on the controls the entire time. Should he choose to go to space, he’s going to be a great candidate to be an astronaut,” he said.

Lewis : "I'd love to go to space."

Hamilton looked like an absolute natural, and did not show any signs of nervousness. Before stepping into the jet, he spoke about how he had always been a huge fan of flying. “Anything with engines really,” the seven-time World Champion added.

He took off, and the jet went high up into the clouds, a moment Hamilton described as ‘beautiful’. The 39-year-old also performed several tricks, including a barrel roll, and several G-turns.

Hamilton, being an F1 driver, deals with G-Forces on an almost daily basis, which is why it did not take a huge toll on him. But even the fact that he could withstand up to 7G, surprised Baun.

Is Hamilton a natural fighter pilot?

In the video put up by the Swiss luxury watchmakers, Hamilton compared his experience to ‘floating in the clouds’. “It’s pretty unique,” the 39-year-old said.

If Jerry Bruckheimer, the man who produces the Top Gun movies heard that, he could finally include Hamilton in his plans for a future movie. Hamilton is a huge fan of the franchise, and openly declared that he would love to be a part of the cast.

The fact that his resume includes flying an actual fighter plane now, will only help his cause. Plus, Bruckheimer is also a co-producer of F1, Hamilton’s upcoming F1-themed movie. Perhaps he can put in a good word for himself?

Previously, Hamilton expressed regret about not being part of the movie starring Tom Cruise, which revolved mainly around fighter jets. However, his experience with IWC Schaffhausen must have somewhat eased that disappointment.