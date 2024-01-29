When Does the 2024 F1 Season Start?: Where to Watch and Stream the Races?

It’s been nearly three months without F1, but thankfully, fans of the sport do not have to wait much longer. The new campaign is just around the corner and with it comes a ton of excitement, and hope for fans of every single driver and team.

The 2024 F1 season kicks off on the 21st of February, through pre-season testing. This year too, the outing takes place in Sakhir, at the Bahrain International Circuit. Pre-season testing will last for three days, culminating on 23rd February, just six days before the actual action begins.

The first Grand Prix of the season takes place in Bahrain too, and will kick off on 29th February with free practice sessions in the desert. On 1st March, we will finally see a (hopefully exciting) qualifying session followed by the first race of the season on 2nd March.

Contrary to normal Grand Prix weekends, the race in Bahrain takes place on a Saturday. This is to accommodate the Muslim holy month of Ramadan. The very next race in Saudi Arabia will follow the same format, keeping local customs in mind.

Fans cannot wait for the new campaign to get underway, as this year, teams are expected to put up a fight to Red Bull. Until 2023, no one came close. But the likes of Ferrari, Mercedes, and McLaren have reportedly made big strides over the winter break. But where can fans catch live action?

Where to watch the 2024 F1 season?

F1 is one of the most popular sports in the world. Over the last few years, they have grown exponentially in the United States of America, with coverage being very widespread in the country today. Here’s how viewers can watch the 2024 F1 season:

United States of America – ESPN

United Kingdom – Sky Sports and Channel 4

Australia – Fox Sports, Foxtel, Kayu, Network Ten

Canada – RDN, TSN, Noovo

In addition to these aforementioned broadcasters, F1TV offers fans a unique way of catching the action live. There are different camera angles, driver cams, stats, and lap timings that fans can get access to while watching a live race.

F1TV is accessible in over 100 countries, and if you don’t have channels that show F1 or there is no official broadcaster in your region, this platform will surely fill in. The cost for a subscription starts from $30 annually.