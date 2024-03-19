When Lando Norris Was Ready to Sell His First Car for $35,000

Lando Norris parted ways with his 1972 Fiat 500 Jolly last year. It was the first car that he bought with his own money and as per reports, the McLaren driver sold the car for $35,000. Kym Illman, in his recent YouTube video, unraveled details about the golf-kart lookalike machine.

The Fiat 500 is from the year 1972 and it’s known for its open roof rides. The car has no fixed roof but has a metal frame to support a canopy in case of rain or snow. The seats of the car have also been replaced with two wicker chairs at the front and a two-wicker bench at the back.

Speaking about the car, he once said, as per GPFans,

“It’s the first actual car that I’ve paid for with money that I earned. And this is where I thought I would spend it.”

From McLarens to Lamborghinis, the 24-year-old driver now owns multiple high-end luxury and sports cars that would make any motorhead jealous. With a net worth of $30 million as of 2024 and a salary from McLaren of $20 million a year, he splurges his riches and makes sure the investments are worth it.

Lando Norris’ car collection

The finest car in Lando Norris’ garage is believed to be the custom-made McLaren 765LT Spider. Being a driver for McLaren, the Briton had the perks to customize the car according but he had to wait for the $500,000 worth car to delivered for 18 long months.

Apart from this, Norris also owns a McLaren GT and McLaren 570s. The $210,000 GT boasts a 4.0L Twin-Turbo V8 engine that pumps out 612 horsepower. It goes from 0-60 miles an hour in just 3.2 seconds and has a top speed of 203 miles.

The 570s, meanwhile, has 3.8L Twin-Turbo V8 engine with 562 horsepower. It has a seven-speed dual-clutch transmission and goes from 0-60 in just 3.1 seconds. It has a top speed of 204 miles. Interestingly, the McLaren driver also owns a Lamborghini Aventador. The iconic scissor-door supercar is a $399,450 machine that pumps out 740 horsepower with its 6.5L V12 engine.

The car has a seven-speed automated manual transmission and goes from 0-60 in 2.9 seconds and has 217 miles per hour as its top speed. Apart from these, Lando Norris owns a $320,500 Rolls Royce Wraith and a $74,150 Jaguar F-Type Roadster. Despite owning all these supercars, Norris has his eyes on the $11 million dollar hyper car Pagani Zonda. The same car that Lewis Hamilton thinks is a nightmare to drive.