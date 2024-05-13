Jim Harbaugh Says Rookies “Slept Like Babies” and Wake Up “Every Hour Crying” Before Minicamp

Coach Jim Harbaugh has taken the reins at the Los Angeles Chargers and the rookie camp is now in full swing. His focus is on whipping the rookies into shape before they join the pros. However, he’s all about giving those rookies a breather before bringing on the heat. Rest, after all, is the MVP sauce of hard work!

During a recent press conference, head coach Jim Harbaugh shared his approach to ensuring the rookies’ well-being during the 2024 Rookie Minicamp. He emphasized the importance of allowing adequate rest for a rookie who arrived just a day before Day 1. However, with athletes coming from various time zones and their alarms turned the room into a room full of babies.

“I can tell you last night every guy that flew in here and was getting ready for their first day as a Los Angeles Charger, they slept like babies, waking up every hour, crying, you know. I can promise you, with the alarm clocks set three or four different ways, so…”

After getting the rest they needed, the players hit the field and executed the drills admirably, exceeding Coach Jim Harbaugh’s expectations. He’s optimistic that they’ll be ready to match the veterans’ pace when they join practice on Monday.

Friday’s practice saw a turnout of around thirty players, including all nine draft picks: Joe Alt (Notre Dame), Ladd McConkey (Georgia), Junior Colson (Michigan), Justin Eboigbe (Alabama), Tarheeb Still (Maryland), Cam Hart (Notre Dame), Kimani Vidal (Troy), Brenden Rice (USC), Cornelius Johnson (Michigan). They were further joined by undrafted free agents.

Jim Harbaugh on a Mission to Shield Rookies From Injuries

Coach Jim Harbaugh beautifully explained his approach to training rookies, comparing it to a plane’s takeoff. Just like a plane starts slow and gradually gains speed before taking off, Harbaugh believes in easing rookies into practice, ensuring they’re fully prepared before they soar. The Los Angeles Chargers head coach calls it the GLIDE theory.

“You can’t win any games in the first day of the Rookie Mini Camp, but you can lose one. You can lose a player to injury, right? I mean, it’s been my experience, when you get one early like this, then it’s the longlasting kind.” Jim Harbaugh added.

Coach Jim Harbaugh suggests rookies ease into practice on the first day to warm up their bodies. He reminds them that their talents got them drafted, so minicamp is about syncing up with the veterans.