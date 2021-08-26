“When we’ll bring it, we don’t know yet” – Charles Leclerc refuses to divulge timeline of planned Ferrari upgrade for this season

“When we’ll bring it, we don’t know yet” – Ferrari have planned an upgrade to take on McLaren but Charles Leclerc claims to now know the timeline of its release.

Ferrari have recovered well from their disappointment of last season, and currently find themselves joint third with McLaren. Charles Leclerc and Carlos Sainz are displaying good chemistry, contributing well to the team’s tally.

Not content with it, Ferrari are planning to bring in new upgrades later this season. Team principal Mattia Binotto has confirmed it, as they look to finish third in the constructors’ championship.

But when asked about when can the upgrade be expected, Leclerc did not divulge much.

“No, I can’t [say]. I know there’s an upgrade and it will be under the hybrid part of the engine. When we’ll bring it, we don’t know yet.”

Leclerc happy with 2022 regulations

Ferrari have not won a title for over a decade now, but it could all change from next season, with new regulations expected to shake up the grid. Leclerc is delighted with it, and hopes it’ll help them fight for the title and potentially return to the top.

“It is definitely a good opportunity for us, as it is for everyone on the grid as we are all starting back from zero. I feel we are doing a good job as a team, and I trust the job that we are doing.

“Let’s see how it goes, but it is definitely an opportunity. I hope we will take it in the right way and we’ll be able to fight for the title next year along with other teams.”

