Max Verstappen Drops Cryptic Post on Carlos Sainz Amid Reports of Him Joining Mercedes

Shortly after Fernando Alonso announced his contract extension with Aston Martin, reports began linking Carlos Sainz to Mercedes. After months of speculation, Sainz seems to be heading to the Brackley-based outfit if the reports turn out to be true, but Red Bull driver Max Verstappen dropped a major hint about Sainz’s future with a cryptic Instagram post.

Verstappen.com, which is the Dutchman’s official website has an Instagram profile. There, pictures of Sainz and Verstappen were posted, dating back to the 2015 Chinese GP, when the two were teammates. The picture shows the two walking side by side, wearing Toro Rosso jackets, with a Red Bull can in their hands.

This post raised a lot of eyebrows because earlier in the season, Sainz was linked with joining Red Bull and teaming up with Verstappen. It seemed like an unlikely move, but Verstappen’s recent post could be hinting at something special. On the other hand, it could just be a throwback to the duo’s first Chinese GP together, which was in 2015 (their rookie season).

For Sainz to join Red Bull, Verstappen’s current teammate Sergio Perez has to make way. So far, Perez seems to be doing well, but as the silly season approaches, the F1 community could be in for some major surprises.

How Lewis Hamilton impacted Carlos Sainz’s future

In February, Ferrari announced that Sainz would not extend his contract with the team. The Maranello-based outfit signed seven-time world champion Lewis Hamilton for 2025, just days after agreeing to a new deal with Charles Leclerc. Consequently, Sainz began searching for a new team.

Sainz does not have a lack of suitors. Teams like Sauber, Williams, Mercedes, and Red Bull are reportedly interested in signing him for 2025 and beyond.

However, Sainz’s most probable destination remains Mercedes. As per numerous outlets, the Brackley-based outfit has offered Sainz a 1+1 year deal, and negotiations between the two regarding the contract’s duration are underway.

Sainz remains without a seat for 2025. But as the Spanish driver revealed at the Japanese GP weekend, a decision regarding his future will be announced very soon.