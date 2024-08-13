mobile app bar

Lando Norris Unveiled His Unhealthy Diet Which Once Made Him “Drive Faster”

Aishwary Gaonkar
Published

Lando Norris Unveils His Unhealthy Diet Which Once Made Him "Drive Faster"

Credits: IMAGO / AFLOSPORT

Earlier this year, Lando Norris had a casual conversation with Tom Daley about his life on and off the track on the latter’s YouTube channel. Norris revealed his peculiar diet habits during his karting days which were unhealthy but apparently made him drive faster.

The McLaren man said, “When I used to travel with my dad and my brother, when we first started karting, I didn’t know about the nutrition side and all of this. And I was like every evening, it will be pizza and Capri Sun.” Norris then mentioned his rationale for such a diet by adding, “That made me drive faster”.

This revelation came after Daley gifted him a crochet case to store his Capri Sun drinks. Norris was quite pleased to accept this gift as Daley had knitted it himself. It stimulated the nostalgic memories for the 24-year-old with Capri Sun being a big part of his childhood and karting days.

However, nowadays, Norris cannot have the same diet in F1. Since his weight is a crucial factor that affects his performance on the track, the #4 driver needs to be wary of what he consumes as food and drinks — particularly during a race weekend.

Norris highlighted the importance of keeping his diet and weight in check

The minimum weight of an F1 car [798 kg] includes the driver’s weight as well. So, Norris cannot afford to eat beyond his appetite or increase his weight as that could cost the team crucial tenths of a second on the track.

Norris highlighted that he can gain a few kilograms and it won’t be breaking the regulations as there is no maximum weight limit, but only a minimum weight limit of 80 kg. However, teams push drivers to weigh less than that as the weight of their driving gear and equipment also counts for the 80 kg limit.

Moreover, Norris is now regularly fighting for wins and podiums with McLaren. So, for him, each millisecond of performance has become crucial. That is why, there is no scope for him to compromise on his diet and weight if he is keen on achieving the best possible results on the race track.

