Where Is Lewis Hamilton Staying In Italy and How Is He Traveling to Maranello Everyday?

Lewis Hamilton set foot in Maranello as a Ferrari driver for the first time on Monday, January 20, and there were lots of questions. Most of them revolved around what his schedule looked like, and when he would get behind the wheel of a Ferrari car for the first time. Soon, many also began wondering whether he was actually staying at Enzo Ferrari’s house like initially reported. Well, no.

The only driver in history who has had the honor of staying in the founder’s house was Michael Schumacher, who won five Championships with the Italian squad (seven overall). Since Hamilton has the same number of titles, it was speculated that he too, would be given the same privilege. They have now been debunked.

In reality, Hamilton isn’t staying in Maranello at all. He will set up his personal space in the city of Milan, 116 miles from Ferrari’s base.

Lewis Hamilton will NOT be living in or staying in Enzo Ferrari’s house at Fiorano ❌ Despite reports sparked by Italian media on Tuesday that stated Hamilton would be the first driver to have that privilege since Michael Schumacher. pic.twitter.com/zcbY8SSsZJ — The Race (@wearetherace) November 13, 2024

The 40-year-old has been using a helicopter to travel back and forth, saving time as the drive between the cities takes approximately two and a half hours. Kym Illman also revealed on his YouTube channel, that it was ‘no ordinary helicopter’. “This is Ferrari’s own helicopter, and it is registered to the Fiat group,” the Australian photojournalist said.

Illman also revealed the exact location where Hamilton’s helicopter lands. “If you’re at Maranello and looking for Lewis to be coming in on that helicopter over the next couple of days, note that it lands on the track [in Fiorano], then he’s driven back to the headquarters by car.”

Hamilton will drive an older Ferrari car as part of a test for the first time on Wednesday, January 22nd, which is another hugely anticipated moment. It will take place in Fiorano, on what is expected to be a cold afternoon in the region.

Hamilton set to stay put in Monaco

For now, Hamilton is likely to remain in Italy until his test with the Scuderia culminates. He has already met his team members, engineers, and has been part of meetings to kickstart preparations. The Stevenage-born driver was reportedly also involved in a simulator session on Monday and did his seat-fit.

The test is the only official event remaining on his schedule for now. Afterward, he is expected to fly back to Monaco, where he has resided since 2012. Even when the 2025 season begins, Hamilton’s permanent residence is expected to remain in Monaco, with Milan likely serving as a temporary base for his travels to and from Maranello.

Hamilton, of course, isn’t the only F1 star residing in Monaco. Many drivers have chosen the Principality as their home due to its tax-saving benefits and its central proximity to their team bases and race venues across Europe. Fortunately for Hamilton, his new teammate, Charles Leclerc, not only lives in Monaco but is also Monegasque.

That said, as long as he performs, Ferrari won’t care where he is staying. “For me doesn’t matter where he’s staying, the most important is the performance. And I don’t care where he’s putting the motor home or which hotel he’s staying [at],” Team Principal Frederic Vasseur said in an interview in December.