While Formula 1 World Still Heals From Stake F1 Fiasco, Here Are the Top 10 Craziest Team Names in History

Formula 1 team nomenclature has become the talk of the town, especially with the Stake F1 Team Kick Sauber/Stake F1 team debacle taking center stage. It makes one wonder- why not ditch the entire thing and take up something no one’s ever thought of? Cosmic Space Noodles has a good ring to it. Jolly Jellybean Jets maybe? Or if we’re getting too crazy with it, Psychedelic Pineapple Rockets. Still sounds better than whatever Stake cooked up.

The allure lies in the audacity of team owners who dare to think beyond controversial when christening their F1 challengers. Here’s a roundup of some off-beat team names that ventured into the left field.

10. Super Aguri

In the annals of motor racing, no name echoes the spirit of daring quite like the Super Aguri. Sounding like a rip-off of the Super Mario game, the team was crafted to appease fervent Japanese fans and retain driver Takuma Sato in F1.

Soon, it became a cherished underdog during its brief stint in the sport. Rumor has it they were caught with banana peels and shells in their car.

9. Tec-Mec

Sounding awfully like Tex-Mex, the F1 team’s saga unfolded in a solitary event- the 1959 United States Grand Prix. Founded by ex-Maserati designer Valerio, [who may or may not have a fondness for fajtas] Tec-Mec’s journey was short-lived- precisely 6 laps.

8. Spirit

To avoid confusion, no, the Pope did not sponsor this team. Contrary to any ecclesiastical connotations, this Spirit was far from any divine affiliations. Competing in 25 races in the early 80s, Spirit faced financial turmoil, eventually folding. Perhaps Jesus should’ve taken the wheel?

7. RAM Racing

From 1976 to 1985, RAM Racing, helmed by Mike Ralph and John MacDonald, graced F1. Amidst a backdrop of mixed chassis and engines, RAM struggled to qualify and when it did, faced a sluggish pace during races. A sheepish season, one could say.

6. Life Racing Engines

Hailing from Modena, Italy, Life Racing Engines embarked on an ill-fated F1 journey in 1990. Founder Ernesto Vita named the team after himself, but neither Gary Brabham nor Bruno Giacomellu could breathe life into that car. Life was short-lived, failing to pre-qualify for every race in 1990, exiting the sport two races shy of the season’s end.

5. Osella

While the Osella name itself isn’t peculiar, it deserves a spot on this list thanks to its sponsors. In a situation similar to today’s Sauber conundrum, sponsors bestowed countless quirky titles between 1980 and 1990.

Denim Osella, Denim S.A.I.M.A, Team Osella, Kelemata Osella, Landis and Gyr Osella, and Fondametal Osella, to name a few. Guess we should be thankful to Stake F1.

4. Footwork

When Japanese entrepreneur Wataru Ohash infused capital into the struggling Arrows team., it metamorphosed into Footwork. Sadly, their six-year F1 stint mirrored the uninspiring nature of the team name. The Taki Inue and medical car incident remains the only standout memory.

3. Token

Yes, there was once a team named Token in F1. A fleeting presence in the 1974 season, Token entered four events before abandoning motorsport to focus on slot machines. Oh, how they would’ve loved the Las Vegas GP!

2. Trojan

Long before other teams grasped the concept of brand profitability, Trojan had it all planned out. Even decades after its dissolution, their team merchandise is scattered across pubs and hotels globally. Red Bull could never compete.

1. Aston Butterworth

Aston Butterworth, initially a Formula 2 team, gained entry due to F1’s insufficient entrants in 1952. A collaboration between Bill Aston and Archie Butterworth, the team’s four entries resulted in retirements, failures to qualify, or non-starts. Yet the indomitable team name remains etched in history.