“We Thought We’d Won”: Chris Buescher and Team React to Heartbreak at Kansas

Heartbreaks are a common part of the way of life in NASCAR. But for RFK Racing’s Chris Buescher, it’s all becoming a bit too over the top. The #17 driver succumbed to defeat at the hands of Kyle Larson in Kansas on Sunday. The margin of victory between them was a mere 0.001 seconds, the closest in NASCAR history. After his second runner-up finish of 2024, he spoke to the press about his emotions.

He said, “It sucks to celebrate on the backstretch and then pull up to the front straightaway and be told no. I don’t know how everything transpired, honestly. Not right now. It sucks in a lot of ways. Second hurts a whole lot worse than third.” Buescher’s camp had been sure of his victory when he was coming down the backstretch with the lead in the final lap. And then, Kyle Larson weaved magic.

The Hendrick Motorsports driver made an odd decision in getting to the outside of Buescher off Turn 4. As he threaded between the #17 Mustang and the greasy wall, the expectation from physics would have been that it would force Larson into the wall. But for some reason, it pushed him alongside Buescher. The drivers then proceeded to beat and bang before the #5 Camaro breached the finish line first.

Chris Buescher’s crew chief, Scott Graves, reacts to close-cut finish in Kansas

Having led 54 laps and winning Stage 2, Buescher came out of the midwest with 51 regular season points and 1 playoff point. Though advantageous, a victory would’ve meant much more for RFK Racing as well as Ford. Both entities are yet to see what the victory lane looks like in 2024. Unable to believe how Larson foiled their celebrations, the #17 team had tried its best in challenging NASCAR’s decision.

Scott Graves told Frontstretch, “We thought we’d won. Timing and scoring had us across the line first so we thought, based on that, we had won. And then obviously, went back and talked with NASCAR about it. They’ve got their photos that they use. A little more precise, laser generated photo that shows the #5 ahead by whatever it was. 0.001 seconds. So, it is what it is. Doesn’t make it any easier.”

Buescher now stands 11th in the regular season points table, 33 points above the elimination line. His next race will be in the “too tough to tame” Darlington Raceway. He finished last year’s playoff race there in third place. Hopefully, he can use the momentum he has gained in Kansas to put up another impressive display next weekend.