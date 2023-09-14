While Helmut Marko Is Wary of Ferrari Threat, F1 Expert Rules Out Any Success for Italian Team in Singapore on Technical Grounds

Although Red Bull are in a league of their own this season, Helmut Marco recently has something to worry about. The 80-year-old is skeptical of his team’s victory after witnessing Ferrari’s strong comeback in Monza. However, F1 Nation host Tom Clarkson believes it is likely that Ferrari will not be so competitive in Singapore due to the state of the track.

Advertisement

Loading embed tweet https://twitter.com/Motor_Sport/status/1701279448849428590?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw

Marko also praised Leclerc and called him ‘specialist’. According to him, if Ferrari had a good qualifying in Singapore just like Monza, then it’ll be a tough race for Red Bull. Team principal Christian Horner also had similar opinions and claimed that the upcoming race was a tough one for his team.

Advertisement

Such remarks coming from the big names of Red Bull might have given some ray of ropes among non-Red Bull fans. However, Clarkson denied any Ferrari chances and is of a different opinion.

Clarkson claims Ferrari won’t be as competitive as they were in Monza

Clarkson, who hosts the official F1 podcast F1 Nation, explained why Ferrari won’t be able to repeat their Monza performance. The F1 Commentor pointed out that Ferrari will suffer from higher tyre degradation in Singapore, which will affect their race pace and strategy.

“Ferrari won’t be as competitive as they were in Monza? No, because the track characteristics won’t suit the car as much,” Clarkson said on F1 Nation.

Clarkson also explained that Ferrari’s car is best suited for high-speed tracks like Monza, whereas Singapore is slower and more technical. The commentator pointed to the fact that in the past, Ferrari has struggled with tire wear, which can be a significant issue in Singapore.

To add some more points, the F1 commentator suggested that Ferrari has a car that is very fast in a straight line, but not so good in the corners. Singapore is a street circuit with many corners, so Ferrari’s car may not be as competitive as it was in Monza.

Advertisement

Red Bull still favourite despite expecting a tough race

Red Bull, on the other hand, have a car that is well suited for Singapore, with a lot of downforce and good tyre management. The team has a good track record and they have the best driver on the grid in Max Verstappen. However, they are not taking anything for granted, as Marko admitted that Singapore will be a tough race for them.

Loading embed tweet https://twitter.com/there_is_no_if/status/1701702279370576248?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw

The Red Bull chief stated that If Red Bull can win in Singapore, they will take another step towards achieving an undefeated year in F1. Marko added that Singapore is their ultimate goal towards an undefeated year in F1.

While Red Bull and Ferrari will be the main contenders for victory in Singapore, there may be some other teams that could surprise them. One of them is Aston Martin, which has shown good speed on the street circuit this year.

Mercedes have struggled this season but have a proven track record in Singapore. The British team have won the race four times since 2014. However, it is unclear whether they will challenge Red Bull for the win this year.