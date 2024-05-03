“Make a Couple Apologies”: Patrick Beverley’s Antics Lead to Rachel Nichols and Malika Andrews Defending ESPN Reporter

LOS ANGELES, CA – MARCH 10: Milwaukee Bucks guard Patrick Beverley (21) dribbles during an NBA, Basketball Herren, USA basketball game against the LA Clippers on March 10, 2024 at Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles, CA. (Photo by Ric Tapia/Icon Sportswire) NBA: MAR 10 Bucks at Clippers EDITORIAL USE ONLY Icon269240310024

The Milwaukee Bucks were just handed an unceremonious first-round exit by the Indiana Pacers in the Eastern Conference playoffs. The Bucks, who had the third-best record in the East, were expected to be the top title contenders when the season began. However, frustrations were up galore in the Bucks bench at the outcome of their postseason campaign. In the dying minutes of the game, Patrick Beverley lost his calm and let out his frustrations on Pacers fans.

Advertisement

In another instance, Pat Bev’s unprofessional behavior towards ESPN reporter Malinda Adams became a major talking point. Beverley’s refusal to grant Adams an interview solely because she hadn’t subscribed to his podcast was a clear disregard for professional conduct.

His unprofessionalism has infuriated some top media analysts, demanding an apology for his behavior. Veteran ESPN analyst Brian Windhorst expressed his frustrations on X and wrote,

“Veteran producer Malinda Adams happens to be one of the most respected and professional people we have at ESPN. Bev, you’re going to have to make a couple apologies for stuff tonight.”

ESPN reporter and host of the ‘NBA Today’ show Malika Andrews was also visibly infuriated with Pat Bev’s uncouthness. In reply to a tweet of the interview clip, Andrews wrote, “Malinda is one of the best in the business-a consummate pro. Not to mention one of the kindest people you’ll ever meet.”

Rachel Nichols also poured in on this incident, suggesting such behavior from a veteran NBA player is deemed inexcusable. Expressing her resentment, Nichols wrote, “Yeah, none of this is okay. The woman he’s addressing is one of the most accomplished and professional TV producers not just at ESPN but in all of sports media, which makes Pat look even more foolish here.”

Pat Bev’s behavior also drew a response from senior NBA writer Marc J. Spears, who wrote, “First the disrespect to Michele Roberts in the NBA Bubble in front of other NBA players and now this… He is who he is. Respect to stellar veteran producer Malinda Adams for her professionalism through that silliness.”

Former NBA player and ‘First Take’ analyst Kendrick Perkins was also taken aback by Beverley’s show of unprofessionalism after the game. Expressing his astonishment, Perk tweeted, “Come on @patbev21 you’re more playa than this my guy! This ain’t it G.”

Pat Bev’s behavior has garnered several NBA experts to call for a suspension of the veteran Bucks guard. It’s most definite that the league might soon start investigations into the matter and a long suspension might just be underway for him ahead of the next season. Interestingly, this is not the first time he has gotten stuck in these situations.

Patrick Beverley had previous incidents of unruly behavior with the media

Patrick Beverley’s interactions with the media haven’t been quite pleasant since joining the Milwaukee Bucks at the trade deadline. A CBS reporter, Jack Maloney, alleged on X that the veteran guard had previously also refused to speak to the media on accounts of them not subscribing to his podcast. In his tweet, Maloney wrote,

“This is unfortunatley nothing new beverley has refused to talk to any of us in Milwaukee who do not subscribe to his podcast since he arrived at the trade deadline.”

Though the frustrations of an abrupt end to the season are understandable, it doesn’t warrant Pat Bev’s actions toward fans and media. He often receives praise for bringing his A-game to the court. However, he needs to maintain the same professionalism off-court, especially when interactions with the media might also result in his image being forever tainted in the NBA fraternity.