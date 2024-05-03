Patrick Mahomes Apologizes for Being a Cowboys Fan Growing Up but Gives Tony Romo His Flowers

Patrick Mahomes is quickly moving up the board to become the greatest of all time after already lifting 3 Lombardi Trophies in his six years as a starter. However, while he is dominating the league with his Kansas City Chiefs, it wasn’t actually the team he grew up supporting.

The two-time MVP recently sat down with Logan Paul on the ‘Impaulsive’ podcast, alongside co-host Mike Majlak and YouTuber IShowSpeed, discussing various league and non-league matters. While delving into who he grew up watching and learning from, Patrick once again let it slip that he grew up a Dallas Cowboys fan. Though the former Cowboys fan apologized for it, he still stated that Tony Romo was one of the shot-callers he admired and studied.

“I was a big Cowboys fan — so, sorry,” Mahomes playfully remarked. “As I grew up, I watched Tony Romo a ton too.”

According to Forbes, Patrick has revealed in the past too that, growing up in Texas, he rooted for America’s Team, and during Troy Aikman’s dominance in the league, young Patrick greatly admired him. But by the time the three-time Super Bowl champ hung up his cleats, Patrick was just six, and during this time, Aikman lost a lot of close playoff games. This, however, didn’t deter Mahomes from supporting his beloved Cowboys.

Furthermore, while the upcoming generation wants to grow up and emulate the Chiefs’ shot-caller, Mahomes, during the show, revealed three QBs; he loved watching when he was growing up.

Patrick Mahomes Names Three QBs He Learned From

According to Patrick, Tom Brady, Aaron Rodgers, and Matt Stafford are the three QBs he takes inspiration from. He loves Brady for his poise and composure in the pocket. Despite not being the fastest guy to ever throw the ball, the seven-time Super Bowl champ knew how to maneuver inside the pocket and make space for himself to throw the ball.

Mahomes would be hoping to stay on a similar path to TB12’s and have a long and impactful career. While he has already surpassed Rodgers and Stafford when it comes to winning Super Bowls, and might even surpass them in terms of individual achievements, surpassing Brady’s records, both team and individual, will be a tough task.

It would be harder for anyone to catch Tom’s longevity and those 7 Lombardi Trophies, though Patrick could soon etch his name in the history books if he and the Chiefs manage to win their 3rd consecutive Super Bowl, something no one, including Brady, Montana, Bradshaw, or even Aikman, has ever done.