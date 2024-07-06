Oliver Bearman and Estelle Ogilvy Put Cheating Ordeal Behind Them to Get Back Together

Formula 2 star Oliver Bearman was recently believed to have experienced a rough patch with his girlfriend Estelle Ogilvy. The couple was believed to have broken up following rumors that Bearman had cheated on Ogilvy. These rumors were fueled by the pair unfollowing each other on Instagram, and Ogilvy’s social media posts hinting at betrayal.

However, it seems that Bearman and Ogilvy have resolved their issues and are back together. According to an update from the popular F1 fan account, @f1gossippofficial, Ogilvy started following Bearman on social media again yesterday. She also unarchived a photo with Bearman that she had previously hidden.

A post shared by F1 | Gossip | Drivers | Races (@f1gossippofficial)

Adding to the signs of a patch-up, Ogilvy removed herself from a tagged post that she had initially accepted. This post suggested that Bearman had possibly cheated on her.

However, fans within the F1 community were already aware of the cheating rumors. Ogilvy had reposted TikToks about feeling betrayed before she initially unfollowed Bearman, hinting at problems in their relationship.

Ogilvy was believed to be getting back with Franco Colapinto

The rumors of Bearman cheating on Ogilvy gained traction when she accepted a tag request on Instagram mentioning their breakup. The tagged post, which was highlighted by the same F1 fan account, suggested that Bearman might have cheated on Ogilvy during a party he attended with fellow racer Arthur Leclerc.

The post read, “There are rumors that Ollie Bearman cheated on his girlfriend (Ogilvy) at a party he attended with Arthur Leclerc.”

A post shared by Grid Girl (@grid.girls1)

Interestingly, during the breakup, Ogilvy started following another Formula 2 driver and Williams reserve, Franco Colapinto. This move led fans to speculate that she might be rekindling a past romance with Colapinto. Before dating Bearman, Ogilvy was rumored to have had a romantic relationship with Colapinto.

Now, that Bearman and Ogilvy have reconnected, their social media activity is a clear indicator of their mended relationship. Their fans will surely be keeping an eye on their social media for any more updates on this roller-coaster romance.