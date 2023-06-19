“Next Target Is 200”: Max Verstappen Performs Mega U-Turn on $200,000,000 Career Commitment After Impressive Red Bull Achievement

Reigning Drivers’ Champion Max Verstappen for long has been giving a retirement scare to his fans. The Dutchman has stated on various occasions about how he has achieved everything there is to achieve in Formula 1, and how he hopes to race in other forms of motorsports. At least this was the case until the Red Bull driver did not script another record.

After grabbing his 41st career win and the 100th for Red Bull this past Sunday in Montreal, Verstappen may have just performed a massive U-turn when it comes to his plans for retirement. The 25-year-old has now suggested how he has big plans of increasing Red Bull’s tally of wins to 200.

Considering how quickly Verstappen may have just changed his stance on retirement, it just shows how more and more success can make sportspersons fall in love with the sport again. A few months ago, the Dutchman was questioning if he was living a “good life” despite having a whopping net worth of $200,000,000.

Now Verstappen is keen on breaking more F1 records. As he attempts to reset his targets, he has also joked about signing a new Red Bull contract. As things stand, his current deal that earns him a whopping $55 million annually expires at the end of the 2028 season.

“We’ll talk about maybe a new contract“: Max Verstappen

Max Verstappen not only scripted history for Red Bull this past Sunday in Montreal but also for himself as his 41st career victory helped him become the joint fifth-highest winner in F1 history. The Dutchman is now tied with legendary Brazilian driver Ayrton Senna.

Speaking of what it means to him to achieve this milestone, Verstappen said (as quoted by pitpass.com) that he hates to “compare different generations“. However, he did admit that tying Senna for victories was an “incredible” achievement and that now he was looking forward to achieving more success with Red Bull.

He then joked about potentially signing a new contract by adding, “I have won 41 of Red Bull’s 100 wins, so we’ll talk about maybe a new contract because of that“. After cracking this joke, Verstappen added that in all seriousness, 100 wins for Red Bull is “a great achievement for the team“.

And he then ended his remarks by making it clear that he does not plan to stop anytime soon. “But again, I hope we win more than a hundred…so the new target’s 200,” explained Verstappen.

Considering that it took Red Bull 14 years to secure 100 wins, with their first coming back in 2009, it seems unlikely that Verstappen can help the team register another 100 victories in the five years remaining on his current contract. Hence, he most likely may need to renew his current deal which expires at the end of the 2028 season.

Red Bull’s backbone Adrian Newey issues retirement scare

Red Bull gave a fitting tribute to aero God Adrian Newey this past Sunday by allowing the 64-year-old to pick up the team’s Constructor trophy after Max Verstappen grabbed the side’s 100th win. Newey is arguably the most successful designer in F1 as three of the teams he has worked at have lifted a total of 11 Constructors’ Championships.

Moreover, he has played a critical role in helping Red Bull win all five championships they have won so far. However, with him having turned 64, he provided a retirement scare after Red Bull won their 100th F1 race.

While speaking to Sky Sports, Newey said, “My career can’t go on forever. So as long as the team wants me and I enjoy it, I will keep going. Realistically, it’s on a countdown. Exactly when that day is, I don’t know“.

If Newey does end up retiring soon, Red Bull will arguably lose one of the stalwarts that have helped them achieve tremendous success over the past decade. While it remains unclear if they have a replacement in line, it is fair to say that for any successor to even come close to Newey’s achievements would be a major success in itself.