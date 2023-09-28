While Mike Krack Assured ‘Harmony’, Fernando Alonso Rumoured to Conspire $1,000,000 Earning Team Boss’ Sacking

Fernando Alonso is furious with Aston Martin after the team has begun to struggle recently. After a flying start to the 2023 season with five podiums after the first six races, the Spaniard has even found it difficult to fight for a podium in several of the races since the summer break ended. As a result, Business F1’s George Roberts has reported that the 42-year-old wants $1,000,000, earning Aston Martin team principal Mike Krack sacked. This rumor arises despite the 51-year-old having claimed that there is “harmony” between him and Alonso.

As reported by Minutod, Krack admitted that while it is extremely difficult to work with Alonso, he does believe that the two have a good relationship. In the interview, the Luxembourgish team principal stated that the two are working well to achieve the goals that they desire to accomplish.

“I don’t think we need to manage each other because he is a member of the team, as we all are. He is the most exposed with the highest profile, so obviously, you listen to what he is doing, and you care about what he is saying. But he knows we want to do this together,” explained Krack.

Fernando Alonso wants Mike Krack sacked

According to Business F1’s George Roberts, Fernando Alonso has united the Aston Martin team to have Mike Krack axed. The report states that Alonso has been in touch with Aston Martin team owner Lawrence Stroll and Group CEO Martin Whitmarsh to get the Luxembourgish replaced with an individual who shares a strong bond with him.

The report goes to the extent of stating that Alonso is not a driver with whom it is possible to have a harmonious relationship. “Alonso has unpleasantness and spitefulness built into his personality that is never going to go away. Nice guy he is not“, the report states.

With tensions growing at Aston Martin, there is a high chance that the team could sack Krack if they fail to beat McLaren in the Constructors’ Championship. As things stand, the Silverstone-based outfit has a 49-point advantage over McLaren with six races remaining in the 2023 season.

Aston Martin and McLaren seemed to have had polar opposite seasons

Aston Martin had a flying start to the 2023 season as Fernando Alonso showcased the potential of the car by finishing on the podium on five occasions in the first six races. While the Spaniard and the rest of the team were all smiles in the first half of the campaign, the second half has been miserable.

In the last eight races, Alonso has managed to finish on the podium on just one occasion. In stark contrast, McLaren has had an unbelievable resurgence. A team that was fighting just to get into the points at the start of the 2023 season is now suddenly fighting for podiums on a consistent basis.

The Woking-based outfit had their best result last weekend at Suzuka when they clinched a double podium. Lando Norris finished second, while Oscar Piastri finished third.

Considering how the two teams are performing, McLaren could very well beat Aston Martin fourth despite the Silverstone-based outfit’s healthy 49-point lead at the moment. If that were indeed to happen, then it could very well be the last nail in the coffin for Mike Krack as the team principal at Aston Martin.