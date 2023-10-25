While Rooting for Daniel Ricciardo, Christian Horner Refuses to Shut the Door on Yuki Tsunoda’s Red Bull Chances

The 2023 season came with a unique set of challenges for AlphaTauri’s Yuki Tsunoda. Despite a strong season, the Japanese driver faced consistent uncertainty over his future in the team, given everything that was going on around him. However, there is little cause for concern left for the Japanese driver as ‘Last Word on Sports’ reports Christian Horner wants to continue associations with the 23-year-old.

Advertisement

Liam Lawson’s emergence on the F1 grid quickly became a threat for Tsunoda, with Ricciardo’s future with the team being safe. Thus, the pressure on the youngster increased further, but he did not break. Soon after, Tsunoda breathed a sigh of relief as AlphaTauri offered him a contract extension, keeping him at bay for another year.

Christian Horner not looking to let go of Yuki Tsunoda anytime soon

Amid a flurry of speculations, the partnership between Honda and the Red Bull team served as the most credible base for a rumor floating around. Per various reports, Honda’s influence in the Red Bull camp played a crucial role in Tsunoda earning a one-year contract extension.

Advertisement

However, according to the words of Christian Horner (as quoted by Last Word on Sports), it was the Briton’s belief in Tsunoda that earned him the contract.

“Yuki is a very quick driver, and we’ve seen him evolve over the last three years. He now goes into his fourth season [2024] as a junior driver – and what you have to remember is that Red Bull Racing’s only interest in AlphaTauri is as a potential springboard into a Red Bull seat.

Another theory suggested that Tsunoda was only a part of the operations at Red Bull due to his nationality.

“Yuki is in Formula 1 because of his talent, not because of his nationality. Now, whether he ultimately proves to be good enough to step up to the Red Bull Racing team… He will have to earn that opportunity based on what he does on track.”

But, Horner clarified it wasn’t the case and that his future with the team would depend on his on-track performances.

Advertisement

Daniel Ricciardo’s Red Bull return might not be too far away

In July this year, Horner talked about a much-anticipated return of Daniel Ricciardo to Red Bull. He mentioned the Australian was only on loan to AlphaTauri and would come back to Red Bull once the 2023 season ends. Horner claimed Ricciardo accepted the role at AlphaTauri with a 2025 Red Bull seat in mind. He added that 2024’s lineup would still see Sergio Perez partner up with Max Verstappen.

Loading embed tweet https://twitter.com/litalan_/status/1714810646741561420?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw

With Ricciardo back after an injury to his left hand, the Australian will look to put his best skills on display as he hopes for a return to his old seat with the Milton Keynes-based outfit. As he pushes to achieve the dream, Ricciardo will take Horner’s words of him being a crucial third driver as motivation to continue pushing hard.