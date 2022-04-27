FIA Race Director replacement: Who could replace Eduardo Freitas and Niels Wittich in Miami as both got diagnosed COVID-19 positive

Let us look at the potential replacements for the both COVID positive race directors for the next weekend’s Miami Grand Prix

The FIA President appointed Niels Wittich and Eduardo Freitas as the race directors for the 2022 season. They replaced Michael Masi after a controversial decision at the Abu Dhabi Grand Prix last year.

However, both the race directors tested positive just a week before the race in Miami. Let us look at their potential replacements.

BREAKING: SSN understands that both F1 Race Directors Eduardo Freitas and Niels Wittich have tested positive for Covid ahead of the Miami GP 👇pic.twitter.com/oNbVV5yw04 — Sky Sports F1 (@SkySportsF1) April 27, 2022

One of the Race Directors tests Negative before Miami Grand Prix

There are potential chances that one of the race directors could test negative soon. It is mandatory to be tested negative before entering the United States of America.

Also Read: Red Bull’s Sergio Perez arrives at the Miami circuit way too early after a miscommunication with boss Christian Horner

We hope both of them test negative before the commencement of the fiesta in Miami, Florida.

Colin Haywood

Colin Haywood has been part of Formula One for over 30 years. He was brought back from retirement this season to assist Niels Wittich and Eduardo Freitas.

He stepped down from the role of Race Control systems manager last year after Monaco Grand Prix. However, with the change in the structure, he was recalled to play an integral part in the F1 decision-making.

Also Read: Lewis Hamilton on why Formula 1 drivers deserve to be as highly paid as they are

Chances are that he could replace the duo as the race director at the Miami Grand Prix.

After 17 years working with the @FIA and 30 years in @F1, the Monaco Grand Prix will be the last for FIA Race Control Systems Manager Colin Haywood. The FIA family thanks him for his dedication and wishes him every success in the future pic.twitter.com/NC9s92oDlv — FIA (@fia) May 23, 2021

Herbie Blash

Herbie Blash could also be a potential replacement for the seat of the race director. He currently acts as the permanent senior advisor to the race directors.

Also Read: How do the cameras in Formula 1 work to film the race?

Blash has been part of Formula One since the 1970s. He has worked alongside Bernie Ecclestone and Gordon Murry having immense knowledge of the sport.

The Briton also served as FIA’s deputy race director from 1995 until the end of 2016.