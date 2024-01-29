Who Is Marc Hynes? – Lewis Hamilton’s Right-Hand Man and Best Friend Who Has Returned To Help the 7X World Champion

According to the Telegraph, Lewis Hamilton has decided to reunite with a key person from his past. As the upcoming season approached, Hamilton’s preparations were getting a significant boost with the return of his close confidant, Marc Hynes. The former right-hand man to the seven-time champion will once again be a part of Hamilton’s inner circle.

Before this, Hynes worked with the #44 driver from 2016 to 2021. Throughout this period, Lewis Hamilton secured four championships with Marc Hynes by his side. Born on February 26, 1978, Hynes is a former British Formula 3 champion in the 1999 season with Manor. Besides, he has also served as a driver coach for the Manor F1 team. As he advanced through the junior ranks, Hynes built a positive relationship with Hamilton.

As a result of their close relationship, Hynes quickly became a trusted confidante for Hamilton. Hynes also used to manage the Briton’s Project 44 company, which focuses on Hamilton’s racing career, and entrepreneurial and philanthropic ventures. Within the organization, Hynes held the position of chief executive.

However, in 2021, the pair decided to part ways amicably. Nevertheless, following a three-year break from their partnership, a spokesperson for Hamilton has now informed Telegraph Sport that Marc Hynes will be rejoining Hamilton. This return of Hynes will focus on enabling Hamilton to pursue his eighth world title and his racing activities in F1.

Which other close associate parted ways with Lewis Hamilton?

Ever since his initial days in karting, Lewis Hamilton has collaborated and learned from many professionals. However, as time went on, the evolving circumstances of the British maestro led him to part ways with a few of his closest associates.

This was exactly the situation last year when Lewis Hamilton concluded his professional partnership with one of his most trusted confidantes, Angela Cullen. Cullen had been Lewis Hamilton’s closest ally since 2016, serving as his physiotherapist for seven years. However, last year, Hamilton took to social media to announce that his long-term colleague would no longer be part of his team.

Indeed, Angela Cullen’s role extended beyond that of Hamilton’s physiotherapist. The Kiwi trainer used to manage the Mercedes maestro’s daily routines, overseeing his diet, training, and recovery mainly. Besides this, she also handled logistics, managed his sleep arrangements, coordinated travel, etc. Above all, Cullen stood by Hamilton’s side through thick and thin.

Nevertheless, with Hynes returning to the team, it remains to be seen whether he can effectively take on the responsibilities that were once handled by Cullen.