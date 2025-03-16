Who Is Rebecca Donaldson: The Scottish Supermodel Dating Williams F1 Driver Carlos Sainz?

Williams’ Carlos Sainz isn’t just the most highly regarded driver in the paddock. His exploits on track and contemporary Spanish good looks have also made him a fan favorite. Naturally, many people are interested in his personal and dating life.

The Madrid-born driver was in a long-term relationship with journalist, Isa Hernáez. However, the couple parted ways after seven years together back in 2023. Shortly thereafter, the #55 driver was spotted with his new love interest, Rebecca Donaldson, on the streets of Italy.

Since going public with their relationship, Donaldson, who is a renowned Scottish supermodel, has become a regular part of Sainz’s entourage in the F1 paddock. On his first official outing as a Williams driver, at the Australian GP, she was by his side in the Grove-based team’s garage.

Is Rebecca Donaldson a famous model?

Donaldson‘s presence in the elite world of modeling rivals that of her boyfriend’s stature in the sport. The 29-year-old is regarded as one of the leading ladies of the fashion industry today.

She paved a way into the industry back in 2011 — through her appearance on the UK-based reality TV show ‘Top Model UK‘. This was a turning point in her career. “My family were all very pleased for me, they were jumping around and stuff,” she later admitted.

Since then, she’s gone on to feature on the cover of some of the most prestigious magazines. Her resume includes the likes of Elle Magazine, Harper’s Bazaar, and Vogue to just name a few.

Based in the United Kingdom, she is managed by Premier Model Management. Donaldson is also affiliated with other agencies across Europe and the Oceania, including Line-Up Model Management (Barcelona) and Merci Management (Sydney).

Donaldson’s business ventures

Apart from a successful career in modeling, the 29-year-old is also a pretty handy businesswoman. She is the founder of activewear company— Muse Activewear, which she established during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Explaining her motivations behind this venture, she said, “I was spending many days and hours during lockdown feeling a little purposeless. So, I decided to pursue my dream of starting a clothing brand.”

As of 2024, her company’s net worth is $10,500 (approx.)

Is Carlos Sainz going to marry Rebecca Donaldson?

Donaldson and Sainz seem to be pretty smitten by each other. Naturally, one of the biggest questions in the paddock is about the future of their relationship. While there are no plans of getting married yet, the duo appear to be thinking about the possibility very strongly.

The 30-year-old once even joked that he would marry the Scottish model in Las Vegas. That said, with a grueling 24-race F1 calendar and the sacrifices required to reach the pinnacle of a sport like Formula 1, marriage would come off as a daunting commitment.

Sainz’s father, who is a two-time WRC champion and four-time Dakar Rally winner, knows exactly what it takes for a racing driver to settle down. That’s why he has publicly rendered support to the duo and won’t be forcing them to tie the knot anytime soon.

He was quoted by the Spanish media outlet Hola, “I think getting married and starting a family is a very difficult decision for everyone. Seriously, I trust that when he decides, it will be because it’s clear.”