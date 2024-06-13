“Who Put This On?”: Lewis Hamilton Embarrassed by Mercedes’ Choices Once Again

Lewis Hamilton has not been shy about voicing his displeasure with Mercedes’ decisions both on and off the track. Despite his undeniable talent, Hamilton hasn’t won a single race since the Saudi Arabian Grand Prix in 2021. Now, it seems that there’s something new for the British driver to criticize – the music choices of his team.

During the Canadian Grand Prix, Hamilton got a peek into a team mechanic’s playlist, and his reactions were nothing short of hilarious. As he explored their musical taste in the garage, he was caught off guard by some of the tracks that came up, with the Mercedes media team capturing it all.

The first surprise came when a song by the English girl group Sugababes started playing. Hamilton couldn’t hide his bafflement when he heard the music of the trio, consisting of Mutya Buena, Keisha Buchanan, and Siobhán Donaghy.

“Sugababes. Who put this on“, an amused Hamilton asked. When he confronted the engineer responsible, the engineer admitted to liking the Sugababes, explaining, “I’ve got three girls at home. Of course, I like Sugababes.”

Lewis was NOT a fan of our playlist pic.twitter.com/VrrraZJxkx — Mercedes-AMG PETRONAS F1 Team (@MercedesAMGF1) June 13, 2024

The surprises didn’t end there. Hamilton also chuckled when Pitbull’s music came on, wondering which crew member preferred to work out to his tracks. Despite his initial reaction, he did find some common ground when Nelly Furtado’s hit single “Promiscuous” played, agreeing it was a solid choice.

For those curious about Hamilton’s music preferences, his Spotify account offers a glimpse. He has seven public playlists covering various moods and genres, with his “Train Hard” playlist being the most popular, boasting over 43k likes. Now with Hamilton set to join Ferrari in 2025, he could find shared passions when it comes to music with Charles Leclerc.

Music could help Lewis Hamilton and Charles Leclerc bond

Music is a big part of Hamilton’s life and is integral to his pre-race rituals. He even tried his hand at music in 2018, performing under the alias ‘XNDA’ on Christina Aguilera’s track “Pipe” from her Liberation album. He revealed this secret in 2020 and hinted at more music releases in the future.

Similarly to Hamilton, Leclerc also has recently ventured into music, sharing his piano performances on Spotify and even topping the American Billboard charts with his EP, DREAMERS. The EP, a collaboration with French pianist Sofiane Pamart, features four piano instrumentals that have captivated fans.

”who would you like to do a featuring with?” Charles: ”i know that Lewis Hamilton can sing, so it would be cool if i play the piano and he sings. we need to organise this, i’ve already talked to him about it.” omg imagine if they have a collab when they become teammates https://t.co/nXYS6yrffC pic.twitter.com/wQvgLc19rI — ¹⁶ (@bliss_n16) February 16, 2024

Now, with Leclerc and Hamilton set to become teammates at Ferrari, the Monegasque is eager to collaborate with the Briton. Soon after Hamilton made his Ferrari announcement, Leclerc said,

“I know that Lewis Hamilton can sing, so it would be cool if I play the piano and he sings. We need to organize this. I’ve already talked to him about it.”