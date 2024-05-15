mobile app bar

Jason Kelce Ready to “Beat Up” Preschooler for a Very Cute Reason

Ayush Juneja
Published

Apr 6, 2024; Philadelphia, PA, USA; Jason Kelce (right) appears during Rey Mysterio & Dragon Lee vs. Dominik Mysterio & Santos Escobar during Wrestlemania XL Saturday at Lincoln Financial Field. Mandatory Credit: Joe Camporeale-USA TODAY Sports

Jason Kelce, the epitome of a devoted father to his three daughters, has been relishing precious moments with Wyatt, Elliotte, and Bennett in retirement. However, navigating fatherhood has its challenges. Wyatt, the eldest at four, recently revealed her very first crush—a topic that no father likes to broach. Yet, Jason, ever the loving dad, deftly used humor and joked about teaching the so-called crush a lesson.

Wyatt has been enjoying her time in preschool adventures. She is also not likely to carry on his father’s legacy of being kicked out of preschool. However, Jason might get her kicked out, as he is ready to beat up a preschooler for Wyatt. During the recent episode of the New Heights podcast, the former 6-time First-Team All-Pro Center shared an endearing reason as to why he would take such measures.

He stated that while talking about Wyatt’s day; she revealed that she’s got a crush on one of the boys at the school. She talks about him constantly, and being a protective girl dad, he is ready to “beat the f*ck out of him.” Travis, however, suggested Jason take a different approach and teach the boy’s dad a lesson instead.

 “Wyatt’s got a crush on one of the boys—I’m not telling you his name—but you can just tell by the way she talks about him. So I am ready to beat the f*ck out of him,” Jason quipped. “I know how these f*ckers think when they are 5. I know exactly what’s going through his mind.”

Nevertheless, on Mother’s Day, fathers and kids make an extra effort to make the day special. Many anticipated that Jason, now retired, would do the same. But it seems the Kelce family had a pretty uneventful Sunday.

Kylie Kelce Talks About First Mother’s Day With Retired Jason

Kylie recently joined ‘NFL Total Access to talk about the Eagles’ Autism Challenge, an event she has long been involved with. During the episode, she talked about what it was like to spend Mother’s Day with retired Kelce.

Kylie surprisingly revealed that nothing had changed since Jason’s retirement. However, she did get some moments of quiet, especially with three little children around. It was a lovely day, though not much different from any other Mother’s Day.

“No. Not at all. It was a quiet day but honestly with three little ones around, that’s the most you can ask for,” Kylie responded when asked about any changes on Mother’s Day. She then added, “It was a delightful Sunday. I think a lot of young moms know, that Mother’s Day looks similar to other Sundays.”

Parenting is hard, and Jason and Kylie are doing a great job at it. Nevertheless, making some time for yourself is also important because being a parent is a full-time job. While Jason gets to host a podcast and will now get to talk about the game he loves, Kylie has involved herself in fighting the battle against Autism—a truly commendable endeavor.

