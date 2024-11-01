mobile app bar

Why Is Kevin Magnussen Missing From 2024 Brazilian GP FP1? When Will He Return?

Veerendra Vikram Singh
Published

Kevin Magnussen 20, HAAS, arrives at the racetrack.

Credits: IMAGO / Fotoarena

Haas driver Kevin Magnussen will miss the first free practice session and sprint race at the 2024 Brazilian Grand Prix this weekend. The team has called in their reserve driver Oliver Bearman to take over Magnussen’s car for these sessions at the Interlagos circuit, giving the young Briton yet another chance to participate in competitive sessions this season.

“Kevin Magnussen will not participate in Friday’s track running at the São Paulo Grand Prix after suffering with sickness,” the Haas F1 team confirmed in a statement as quoted by Autosport. “Official reserve driver Oliver Bearman will take over driving duties. The team wishes Kevin a quick recovery and will provide a further update in due course.”

Since Brazil is a sprint weekend, Magnussen’s absence from sprint qualifying automatically means he will miss Saturday’s sprint race as well. However, there’s hope that Magnussen could recover in time to rejoin the action on Saturday afternoon for qualifying ahead of Sunday’s main Grand Prix.

Can Bearman continue his point-scoring streak in F1?

For Bearman, this race weekend presents yet another chance to get behind the wheel of a Formula 1 car, and he’s no stranger to filling in at short notice. Earlier this season, he stepped in for Magnussen during the Azerbaijan Grand Prix weekend after the Danish driver was given a one-race suspension due to accumulating too many penalty points.

During that race, Bearman showed a strong pace and scored a point by finishing 10th in Baku during his first full race weekend for Haas. He also stood in as a substitute for Ferrari earlier in the season when he replaced Carlos Sainz in Saudi Arabia.

Sainz was forced to miss the weekend from FP2 onwards due to appendicitis and Bearman managed to finish seventh in that race and earned six points for Ferrari. With points on both of his prior outings, Bearman will look to continue his promising form this weekend in the sprint qualifying and Saturday’s sprint race as well.

Veerendra Vikram Singh

Veerendra Singh is a senior Formula 1 journalist at TheSportsRush, with a passion for the sport that goes back to 2008. His extensive coverage and deep understanding of the sport are evident in the more than 900 articles he has written so far on the sport and its famous personalities like Max Verstappen, Lewis Hamilton, Toto Wolff, Charles Leclerc and more... When he's not at his work desk, Veerendra likes to spend time with his two feline friends and watch races from the Formula 1 and MotoGP archive. He is always up for a conversation about motorsport so you can hit him up anytime on his social media handles for a quick word.

