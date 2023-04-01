“Why Is Michael Masi Here?”: Ted Kravitz Asks Hard-Hitting Questions Following Controversial Former Race Directors Return to F1 Paddock

FORMULA 1 HEINEKEN GRANDE PREMIO DO BRASIL 2021 / 11.11.2021, Autodromo Jose Carlos Pace, Interlagos, FORMULA 1 HEINEKEN GRANDE PREMIO DO BRASIL 2021 , im Bild FIA Rennleiter Michael Masi geht mit den Verantwortlichen der Strecke in Interlagos über die Strecke. *** FORMULA 1 HEINEKEN GRANDE PREMIO DO BRASIL 2021 11 11 2021, Autodromo Jose Carlos Pace, Interlagos, FORMULA 1 HEINEKEN GRANDE PREMIO DO BRASIL 2021 , pictured FIA Race Director Michael Masi walks the track at Interlagos with track officials. nordphotoxGmbHx/xBratic nph00250

Michael Masi first appeared in F1’s paddock in the 2021 Abu Dhabi GP. He was the former race director of F1 who was fired from his position after the FIA investigated his role during the controversial race.

In the final race of the 2021 season, his decisions during the safety car period cost Lewis Hamilton the chance to win his 8th world championship title. That day Max Verstappen won his maiden title as a result.

After a year’s gap, Masi has returned to the F1 paddock as a guest during the 2023 Australian GP. And his mere presence has raised a lot of eyebrows.

Former FIA #F1 race director Michael Masi, who was removed from his position after his error in applying the rules during the 2021 Abu Dhabi GP influenced the outcome of the world championship, is back in the paddock at Melbourne – here he is with @PierreGASLY.#AustralianGP pic.twitter.com/4fRfUKe1JC — RaceFans (@racefansdotnet) March 30, 2023

Ted Kravitz objects to Michael Masi being welcomed in the F1 paddock

Michael Masi met a few drivers and a few FIA personnel in the paddock. Notably, he met with Ferrari’s Charles Leclerc and Alpine’s Pierre Gasly and was seen chatting with current race director Niels Wittich.

However, Sky Sport’s F1 Journalist Ted Kravitz was unsettled seeing the former race director back in the F1 question. And in his mind was the same question that Mercedes or Lewis Hamilton fans would wonder about.

Kravitz reported, “Michael Masi, the ex-FIA race director has been in the paddock for the first time since that fateful day in December 2021. He’s been saying hello to some drivers and not saying hi to Mercedes people.”

“What’s Michael Masi doing here?!” ASK THEM AGAIN TEDDD 😤😤😤😤 pic.twitter.com/yasCW4QjFo — Quick Stop F1 Podcast (@QuickStopF1) April 1, 2023

He added, “I want to get into it, but I won’t. But what is he really doing here?” Kravitz revealed that Masi had been invited to the race as a guest as he leads the Australian Supercars championship. But the Sky pundit responded to rumors regarding Masi finding his way back into the F1 hierarchy in the future,

Kravitz said, “There is a rumour that F1 want him back because Niels Wittich needs some help on the race direction side. But that’s not going to happen. What is he doing here anyways?”

Masi grateful for a warm welcome in the paddock

Michael Masi was fired from his position as F1’s race director. Shortly thereafter, he quit his position in the FIA and moved back to his home in Australia to spend more time with his family.

The Aussie claims he received a warm welcome after returning to the F1 paddock. The former race director described his reception as seeing “long-lost family.”

Masi said, “I’m here in my capacity as the Chair of the Supercars Commission, but it’s lovely to catch up with so many good friends and see so many people, including my old team at the FIA.”

Charles Leclerc with Michael Masi today 🙂 pic.twitter.com/qlkUJakSMB — Ferrari News 🐎 (@FanaticsFerrari) March 31, 2023

However, Lewis Hamilton has maintained a distance from the ousted F1 head. The 7x champion has no intention of speaking with Masi, and he is focused on his race ahead. He answered, “I won’t talk to him. I am just focused on my future. I am trying to get back to winning. There is nothing to say.”

Masi claimed the role and backlash following Abu Dhabi 2021 took a toll on his Mental health. In 2022, he was appointed the chairman of the Australian Supercar championship. He is also a part of Karting Australia’s Board of Directors.