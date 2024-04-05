Jules Bianchi Crash: Charles Leclerc Thanks His Late Godfather for Leading Him to Formula 1 – “We Are One Family”

Jules Bianchi passed away due to a tragic F1 accident in Japan 10 years ago. The Frenchman played a huge inspiration in the life of Charles Leclerc, who is currently driving for Ferrari. Leclerc is paying a special tribute to the late F1 driver to mark 10 years of his tragic loss with a helmet design dedicated to Bianchi. The Monegasque recently spoke on the bond he shared with his godfather, one which continues through the proximity he shares with his family.

Speaking post-practice sessions (as quoted by Formu1a.uno), Leclerc said, “For me, it was a very important tribute to make here. I had spoken to the family, we are always in contact and talk because basically, we are one family. We have always been very close and they were so happy that I asked to use the helmet. So I’m really happy, Jules is still present in my thoughts and he must be remembered.”

The Ferrari star also highlighted the role Bianchi played in his success. Leclerc credited his presence in F1 to the efforts made by Jules earlier in his career. The former Marussia driver helped his godson sharpen his skills on the track and brought him on Ferrari’s radar.

Bianchi was no less than a guardian angel to Charles Leclerc. Herve, Leclerc’s father, was a former racing driver himself who supported his son’s racing career. However, there came a point where he was no longer capable of keeping his son’s dream afloat. That was when Jules lent a helping hand.

How Jules Bianchi put Charles Leclerc on Ferrari’s radar

Jules Bianchi rose through junior categories to make his F1 breakthrough Marussia F1 team. Sadly, he could not stay there for long and lost his life in the very first year in the pinnacle of motorsport. However, his legacy lives on through the work he had done for Charles Leclerc.

Jules played a crucial role in bringing Leclerc in touch with Nicolas Todt. Nicolas, son of former Ferrari team principal Jean Todt, was impressed with the young Monegasque’s exploits on the track in no time. Not only did Todt decide to represent Leclerc as his manager, but he also landed him a place in the Ferrari Driver Academy.

The coveted academy helped Leclerc hone his skills further until he was ready for his big F1 break. Todt got his young client a Sauber seat in 2018. As the Ferrari Academy talent proved his worth with the Swiss team, the Maranello management offered him a contract. After just one year with Sauber, Leclerc was a Ferrari man, and remains so, fulfilling the legacy of Jules Bianchi.