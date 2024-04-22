Nico Rosberg Gets Lando Norris’ Hopes High for a Race Win Drawing on His Own Experience

For the sixth year running, one side of the McLaren garage has been occupied by Lando Norris. However, the same side of the garage is yet to celebrate a race win in Formula 1. The Briton is one of the most talented drivers on the grid without a race win. Since the mid-season upgrades in 2023, Norris is in a much better position to challenge for a win. His multiple podiums since the 2023 summer break with the latest one in China are proof of the same. After the podium, Nico Rosberg gave the 24-year-old some faith in his abilities and the possibility of winning not one but two races.

The 2016 champion was in Shanghai covering the Grand Prix. During the post-race interviews, the German was chatting with Norris about his P2 finish. After Norris made his remarks, Rosberg revealed the two are currently competing.

As seen on X posted by user @Norrislandofans, Rosberg stated, “So we have a race, the two of us because you’re at 108 and I won when I was at 111 my first race so we’re close.”

After hearing that, Norris instantly said, “My time is coming.” To this, Rosberg pointed out the next race could be the one with McLaren introducing their upgrades in Miami.

He did come close to a win in 2021, apart from the Italian GP. The 2021 Russian GP could’ve been the race where Norris broke his duck of wins. However, heavy showers during the last stint of the race spilled water on the Brit’s chances then.

It was his inexperience to stay out on slicks while Lewis Hamilton put on intermediate tires which cost Norris the race win in Sochi. However, it’s been a few years since then and we are witnessing a much more relaxed, confident and mature Norris. So, perhaps 2024 will be the year he adds a race win to his CV.

Lando Norris is closer to a race win than he’s ever been

With four podiums in 2021, McLaren were as close to front runners as they’ve ever been since Lando Norris’s debut in 2019. However, they fell off the wagon in the first year of the new regulations in 2022. Last season also started on the same note as they missed developmental targets but then came the mid-season upgrades.

Since then, Norris has stood on the podium on nine separate occasions. He’s started the current season on a strong foot as well with two podiums in the first five races, following up the seven in the second half of 2023.

The Woking outfit was convincingly faster than Ferrari as well in China. However, there’s still work to be done in their bid to close the gap to Red Bull. The 13-second gap to Max Verstappen in Shanghai is proof that McLaren are yet to take that next step forward.

This is where the Brit can thank his stars as the MCL38 will get an upgrade in Miami. If they’re as powerful and impactful as the previous season’s upgrades, Norris may fancy winning his first race in the circus [be it the sprint or the Grand Prix]. However, apart from pace, the #4 driver will also need to drive a smart race without panicking and repeating his past mistakes like Sochi 2021.