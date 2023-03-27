“That Was Just Too Much”: Michael Schumacher Could Have Saved Mick Schumacher From Being “Bullied” by Guenther Steiner

Mick Schumacher’s two years in F1 were a rollercoaster of emotions for the young German. From the highs of earning a seat at Haas and outshining his teammate in his first year to being unceremoniously fired the very next year, Schumacher had to endure a lot. According to his uncle, however, the story would be very different if his father, the great Michael Schumacher was around.

Mick’s uncle Ralf Schumacher has never held back when criticizing Haas and Guenther Steiner for the way they treated his nephew. In an interview with F1 insider recently, the former Williams driver spoke about how the entire outfit put way too much pressure on Mick.

Guenther Steiner on his comments about Mick Schumacher in the latest season of Drive to Survive: “I didn’t watch it, but I made the comments so I remember some of the things I say. Obviously Drive to Survive shows the worst and the most tricky moments. So obviously that’s what… — Fastest Pitstop (@FastestPitStop) March 10, 2023

Schumacher spoke about Steiner’s experience in the sport and highlighted his disappointment at the fact that someone of his stature would treat his own driver in a harsh way. He acknowledges the fact that drivers have to be put under pressure, but in Mick’s case, he feels that they crossed the line.

Michael Schumacher could have changed things at Haas

In 2013, seven-time world champion Michael Schumacher suffered an accident while skiing. Since then, he hasn’t made a single public appearance because of his health and as a result, has been away from his son’s F1 career.

According to Michael’s brother Ralf, things at Haas could have been very different if he was around. Steiner, who has been accused of “bullying” Schumacher, wouldn’t dare do so with his legendary father around.

Mick Schumacher: “What my dad was to Sebastian, he is for me.” (via @merihyvart) pic.twitter.com/Gbz0vx9PQ6 — ESPN F1 (@ESPNF1) May 5, 2021

“I also believe,” said Ralf Schumacher. “And this bothers me the most. That if my brother had been there, Steiner would often have behaved differently. I just think Michael’s presence would have been enough.”

What’s next for Mick Schumacher?

At the end of the 2022 campaign, Schumacher found himself without a seat in F1 after spending two seasons with Haas. Steiner decided to bring back Nico Hulkenberg to F1, by offering him a seat at Haas. The Italian felt that his experience will help the team grow in a very crucial stage.

Schumacher could not land a seat for himself for the 2023 season, so he decided to explore other opportunities within F1. Mercedes decided to offer him a reserve role at the Brackley-based outfit, and he will perform development duties for the Silver Arrows until the end of the 2023 season, at least.