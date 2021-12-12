Why Mercedes has lodged two different protests against Red Bull and Max Verstappen after the conclusion of 2021 championship?

Mercedes has lodged two different protests with the FIA over the controversial end of the Abu Dhabi GP after the late safety car restart.

Max Verstappen successfully beat Lewis Hamilton to the 2021 drivers’ title lights out at the Abu Dhabi GP. However, Verstappen’s victory turned controversial after he overtook Hamilton on the final lap following a late safety car restart.

Nicholas Latifi hit the wall leading to the entry of a safety car on the track which changed the course of the entire race. Race Director, Michael Masi changed his initial plans at the last moment leading to a controversial end to the championship.

Following this, Mercedes has lodged two different complaints against Red Bull and Max Verstappen.

In the end, it went right down to the *very* end Max Verstappen passes Lewis Hamilton on the final lap of the final race of 2021, to claim the title 👀 What a season What a battle #AbuDhabiGP 🇦🇪 #F1 pic.twitter.com/HK6C3pzJru — Formula 1 (@F1) December 12, 2021

After the safety car incident triggered by Nicholas Latifi’s crash, Michael Masi changed the rules. Initially, the rules said that lapped drivers were not allowed to overtake the safety car. In this case, there would be five cars between Hamilton and Verstappen.

But Masi then instructed these five cars to overtake the safety car, leaving Verstappen right behind Lewis Hamilton. By this time, the Dutchman had already pitted for soft tyres, while the Briton was on the used hard tyres.

Mercedes annoyed with the sudden change of plans

Masi’s instructions gave the Red Bull driver the benefit to launch a move up the inside at Turn 5 to take the lead and claim his first drivers’ title. Following this, Mercedes lodged the protest. The team said that it will not make any comments on the details until the hearing.

Mercedes’ first complaint surrounds Article 48.8 of the sporting regulations. According to the rules, no driver is allowed to overtake another car, including the safety car, until the latter has returned to the pits.

WHAT A COMEBACK! Max Verstappen holds off Lewis Hamilton to become the first Dutch F1 world champion 🏆 pic.twitter.com/h1IDv8Dr6y — ESPN (@espn) December 12, 2021

But Verstappen pulled alongside Hamilton approaching turn 12 on lap 57 ahead of the restart on lap 58. Asked for his thoughts on Mercedes’ protest, Verstappen said that he does not have much to say about that.

The second protest is based on Article 48.12 which says any cars that have been lapped by the leader will be required to pass the cars on the lead lap and the safety car. However, race control gave the order for five lapped cars to pass the safety car ahead of the restart.

