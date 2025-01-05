mobile app bar

Why Promoting Isack Hadjar May Have Been a Forced Move Than a Choice for Red Bull

Aishwary Gaonkar
Published

follow google newsFollow Us
HADJAR Isack (fra), Red Bull Junior Team Driver & Reserve Driver, portrait during the Formula 1 Grand Prix of Mexico City 2024, 20th round of the 2024 Formula One World Championship

HADJAR Isack (fra), Red Bull Junior Team Driver & Reserve Driver, portrait during the Formula 1 Grand Prix of Mexico City 2024, 20th round of the 2024 Formula One World Championship | Credits: IMAGO / PanoramiC

Sergio Perez’s failure to match Red Bull’s expectations in 2024 left a hole in their driver lineup, pushing the team to make changes both in their own and their sister team RB’s lineups. Liam Lawson came up to Red Bull, despite his nascent experience in F1 with RB, which in turn made way for Isack Hadjar’s promotion to F1.

If it wasn’t for Lawson, there was little chance of Hadjar forcing his way into the F1 grid in 2025. Josh Suttill of The Race also highlighted this recently. “You could argue that Red Bull only promoted Isack Hadjar because it needed Liam Lawson in a senior team,” he said in a recent YouTube video.

The deliberation over Perez’s seat and his potential replacement went on for months. This also led to Daniel Ricciardo’s exit, paving the way for Lawson to join RB. While the Kiwi was vying for a permanent spot at Red Bull, the team was exploring other options to fill his position. It was during this time that Franco Colapinto’s name began to gain traction as a potential candidate.

Substituting for Logan Sargeant at Williams, Colapinto had impressed many in the paddock with his points-scoring finishes in Azerbaijan and Austin. It piqued the interest of many teams in the F1 paddock and Red Bull was reportedly one of them.

Christian Horner and Oliver Mintzlaff—Red Bull’s  Managing Director—held some ‘not-so-secret’ meetings in the Williams’ motorhome at Interlagos with James Vowles. However, this was when Colapinto’s form started faltering, and he began to show cracks, deteriorating his image as a reliable driver.

Suttill highlighted how Red Bull’s waning interest in the Argentine driver left them with the sole option of promoting Hadjar. There were also reports that Williams had put a hefty release clause amount in Colapinto’s contract, which pushed those interested in him away.

Naturally, even for a top team like Red Bull, $20 million was a significant investment for a young driver who could be unpredictable and potentially a poor fit for their sister team. Instead, Red Bull opted for a safer option in Hadjar.

Can Hadjar survive in F1?

The French-Algerian driver did a superb job in F2 last year, finishing runner-up to Champion Gabriel Bortoleto. If it wasn’t for his stalled start at the feature race in Abu Dhabi, Hadjar could have had a fair shot at beating Bortoleto.

Regardless, he earned a lot of plaudits, and the top bosses of Red Bull, including Helmut Marko, felt that he did enough to secure a full-time RB seat.

He was expecting a promotion to the pinnacle of motorsport for 2025 but wasn’t sure if he may actually get it. This was perhaps due to the reports of his testing results with Red Bull being far from satisfactory.

The 20-year-old will be under pressure to prove his mettle in F1 as soon as the 2025 season gets underway. Being part of the Red Bull stable, he won’t have much time and scope to take a season of learning and start delivering results from year two.

On top of that, he has a tough competitor in his teammate, Yuki Tsunoda, who will be desperate to prove his case after Red Bull snubbed him to promote Lawson. Marko does feel that Hadjar could have “interesting” duels with the Japanese driver. However, the Austrian is the brutal individual who may hand the pink slip to Hadjar, if he fails to deliver.

About the author

Aishwary Gaonkar

Aishwary Gaonkar

linkedin-iconyoutube-icon

Aishwary Gaonkar is the F1 Editor at The SportsRush. Having written over 1200 articles about different aspects of the sport, Aishwary passionately likes to dive deep into the intricacies of the on-track events. He has been an avid F1 fan since the 2011 season, amid Sebastian Vettel's dominance. Besides the 4-time champion, he also likes Fernando Alonso and Kimi Raikkonen. Among the current drivers, he thinks Charles Leclerc and Oscar Piastri have championship-winning caliber. His favorite F1 moment is watching Vettel win the championship in 2012 at the Brazil finale. Longing for a Ferrari world championship, Aishwary is also a fan of Aston Martin's underdog story and their bid to win the F1 championship. Other than F1, he follows tennis and cricket too.

Share this article

Don’t miss these