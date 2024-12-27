mobile app bar

“You Never Know With People in F1”: Isack Hadjar Had Trust Issues With Red Bull Before Final Signing

Vidit Dhawan
Published

follow google newsFollow Us
Isack Hadjar of Red Bull Racing RB20 participates in a portrait session during the Formula 1 testing at Yas Marina Circuit in Abu Dhabi

Isack Hadjar of Red Bull Racing RB20 participates in a portrait session during the Formula 1 testing at Yas Marina Circuit in Abu Dhabi | Credits: IMAGO / NurPhoto

After finishing an impressive second in the F2 championship this season, Isack Hadjar got his well-deserved promotion to F1 with Racing Bulls, Red Bull’s junior team. However, before he signed his contract for 2025, he had trust issues with Red Bull despite being the team’s reserve driver for the past two seasons.

“Until a day or two before signing my contract, I honestly wasn’t sure about the situation,” the French-Algerian driver told Canal+. “But after that, I had to sign quite a few papers, because you never know with the people in Formula 1!”

The 20-year-old added that although he knew since the Qatar GP weekend that he would receive this opportunity, he did not feel assured as he “hadn’t signed anything” till then. Hadjar added, “Things often change very quickly and at one point I even thought I would be a reserve driver next year” because of how long it took for Red Bull to hand him the contract.

Things do indeed change quickly and the case in point is Perez’s time in F1. After delivering a few impressive podiums at the start of the 2024 season, the Mexican signed a contract extension with Red Bull.

However, with his form suffering a massive dip in the second half of 2024, Red Bull had no choice but to drop him and promote Liam Lawson. So, it makes sense that Hadjar didn’t feel relieved until he had his F1 contract in his hand.

Hadjar will see a few familiar faces in F1

With the 2025 F1 grid set to feature six rookies, Hadjar will see a few familiar faces, having driven against some of them — Gabriel Bortoleto (Sauber), Andrea Kimi Antonelli (Mercedes), and Oliver Bearman (Haas) — in F2 this season.  Since F1 will have so many rookies wanting to create a good impression, it may help Hadjar settle in more easily, knowing that many of his peers are in the same boat.

At RB, Hadjar will be up against the experienced Yuki Tsunoda, who will compete in his fifth F1 season. Since Tsunoda is already so experienced, Hadjar will most likely not be expected to beat him.

The French-Alegerian driver’s responsibility will be more to learn from Tsunoda and score as many points as he can to help RB finish as high up as possible. Doing so will help boost his chances of getting a call-up to the main Red Bull team if a vacancy arises in the future.

Post Edited By:Aishwary Gaonkar

About the author

Vidit Dhawan

Vidit Dhawan

x-icon

Vidit Dhawan, a Formula 1 Editor at The SportsRush, is intrinsically connected with everything around the sport — from the engine roar, the cacophony on the grandstands to the action. He fell in love with F1 during the inaugural Indian GP in 2011. After more than a decade of deep engagement with the sport, Vidit insists he will remain a lifelong fan of Fernando Alonso, and sees the future of F1 in Charles Leclerc. A sports fanatic from childhood, he discovered his passion for writing while pursuing a bachelor's degree in international and global studies. Vidit has written over 1,700 articles, ranging from news reports to opinions. He thrives covering live action, and loves to dig into the contrasting personalities in the F1 bandwagon and narrate their journey in life as well as the sport. Vidit also follows tennis and football, enjoys playing as well as coaching chess.

Share this article

Don’t miss these